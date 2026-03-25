Grenfell's own Clare Hunt has played a pivotal role in the Matilda's remarkable run at the AFC Women's Asian Cup, a campaign that secured World Cup qualification for 2027 but ended in both pride and heartbreak for the local star.

In her first Asian Cup appearance, Hunt quickly established herself as a key figure in the Matilda's defensive line playing in every match leading up to the anticipated grand final.

The Grenfell product helped guide Australia through a strong group stage recording wins over the Philippines 1-0 and Iran 4-0 along with a hard fought 3-all draw against South Korea.

Speaking to media before the quarter-finals Hunt remained focused highlighting the team's adaptability and preparation.

"Whatever circumstances arise, we will adapt. We’re excited to see where we go," Hunt said.

“We’ve seen how they play throughout the tournament,” she said of Korea DPR who the Matildas were up against in the quarter-final.

“We have enough to prepare, enough to play against them, and know where their strengths and weaknesses are and how we might exploit some of those weaknesses to come away with the win."

As this year's Women's Asian Cup was played in Australia she acknowledged that pressure is always going to be there when playing a home tournament.

The Matildas added another win to their Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Korea DPR in Perth.

Not only did the win send the Tillies through to the semi-finals but it also secured them qualification for the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2027.

The Matildas carried that momentum into the semi-final edging past China PR 2-1 to book a place in the grand final, a milestone moment for Hunt, marking her first major international decider in green and gold.

However, the victory came at a cost.

Hunt suffered a knee injury during the second half of the semi-final and was substituted in the 60th minute.

The injury ruled her out of the final against Japan, in a tournament where she was named on the starting team each game.

Before the deciding grand final Tillies athlete Caitlin Foord said the team were going to leave everything out on the field.

"We've worked so hard to get into this position and have this opportunity," Foord said.

"We’ll give it our everything. Hopefully, it's one of those moments where Aussies remember where they were when the Matildas win the Asian Cup.”

Unfortunately the Aussie team fell narrowly short against Japan 1-0 despite a strong performance.

Japan's early goal in the 16th minute proved the difference in a match where the Matildas created the better chances but were unable to convert, finishing runners-up to the world number six side.

Following the tournament, the Matildas confirmed Hunt will undergo surgery on her right knee with a rehabilitation period to follow as she works toward her return to the field.

Despite the disappointment Hunt shared to her social media her gratitude to represent Australia.

"Not the final result we were after but an incredible month spent working toward something special," Hunt said.

"I feel so proud to represent Australia. Thank you to the fans who made this experience one to remember."

While the final result fell short, Hunt's performances on the international stage, and her contribution to securing Australia's place at the 2027 World Cup have given Grenfell plenty to celebrate.

The Matildas will be rallying behind Hunt as begins her recovery and the Tillies along with the rest of Australia are confident she will return to the field stronger than ever.