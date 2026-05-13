The Goannas kicked off their first home game of the season last Saturday where they came up against two strong Orange United Warriors sides.

The Girlannas were the first to take the field looking to improve on their loss to the Manildra Rhinos the week before.

Faith Smith was able to cross the line for the Grenfell side and Em Brenner followed it up with a successful conversion.

The Girlannas were able to keep up with the Orange side in the first half but unfortunately Orange were too good taking out the game 32-6.

By all reports it was a better game for the Girlannas and we look forward to seeing them improve as the season goes on.

Best on field was Sophie Berry, Marley Loader, Ella McRae, Anna Brenner and Breanna Anderson.

Calcutta first try winner was Sarah Loader.

Tries for Orange saw Briiony Egan score three and Shaquarnia Fuller crossed the line for two.

The Goannas were next up in front of a home crowd.

Jai Purdie was able to add two tries to the Goannas score and Jaxon Greenaway added two successful conversions.

Unfortunately these two tries and conversions were not enough to claim the Goannas first win of the season.

Despite hard hit ups from Purdie and Charlie Frendo the big Orange Warriors side were dominate on the field and carried the game away 60-12.

Best on field was Purdie, Ryder, TJ and Greenaway.

First try Calcutta winner was Craig Mooney.

Membership winner after the game at the Criterion Hotel was Brayden Leibick who was in attendance.

Membership packages are available for $60 which gets you free entry into the home games, 10 per cent discount for apparel, change to win the draw after home games, a stubby holder and a key tag.

This Saturday night is the Goannas Pink, Bling, Sing Ladies Night at the Criterion Hotel.

Starting at 6pm have an enjoyable night as the Goannas celebrate the incredible women in our community.

Tickets are $30 which includes food, raffle ticket and a great night out. Tickets can be purchased at the Criterion Hotel or via the Grenfell Goannas Instagram and Facebook pages.

Make sure to put on your best pink outfit and enjoy a night full of karaoke, raffle and fun.

A donation will be made to Young Oncology from the night.

After their ladies night the Goannas will be focused on their next round game which is set to take place on Saturday, 23 May at Oberon against the Oberon Tigers.

The Goannas next home game is Sunday, 31 May against the Molong Bulls.