The Grenfell Goannas will hit the road this weekend for another trial match, this time against Blayney Bears in Blayney.

The Girlannas will kick things off on Saturday with league tag at 11.40am followed by first grade hitting the field at 1pm.

It’s the perfect time to see what the Goannas and Girlannas are bringing into the 2026 season and get a good look before placing your bids at the Calcutta.

The annual Grenfell Goannas Jersey Auction Calcutta will take place at the Criterion Hotel from 6pm for a 6.30pm start on Saturday, 18 April.

All eyes will not only be on the Calcutta but the limited-edition Goannas Draught Beer.

The Goannas have been bursting with excitement to unveil their beer and it will be dropping exclusively at The Criterion on the Saturday.

Who will claim bragging rights as the highest bidder and proud owner of the very first carton of the limited-edition Goanna Draught Beer?

Following the Calcutta there will be live music from 8pm by Jesse Ford.

You can check out all the auction details on the Grenfell Goannas Senior Rugby League Football Club's Facebook page.