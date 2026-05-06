The first round of the Woodbridge Cup wasn't what the Grenfell Goannas were hoping for with the Manildra Rhinos firing on all cylinders.

The Girlannas were the first to hit the field on Manildra's home turf.

Marley Loader was the only one to put points on the board for Grenfell crossing the line for a try.

Unfortunately the conversion was unsuccessful.

The final score was 4-45 with Manildra showing they are continuing their winning ways after falling short in last year's grand final.

It was a hard game for the Girlannas who were light on numbers with only one reserve but they didn't stop fighting.

Best on field for Grenfell was Marley Loader, Emily Brenner, Sophie Berry, Casey Hewen and Mackenzie Brenner.

The tough competition continued in the men's game with the Goannas falling to the Rhinos 10-70.

Wayde Mills crossed the line for the Goannas twice putting eight on the scoreboard and Jaxon Greenaway added two more with a successful conversion but unfortunately that is where the Goannas scoring stops.

Best of field for Grenfell was Frazer Ryder, Charlie Frendo, Jai Purdie, Jaxon Greenaway and Wayde Mills.

The Manildra Rhinos first grade team also fell short in last year's grand final and they obviously have their eyes set on taking this year's title.

For the Goannas, despite tough competition they worked together as a team and kept pushing until full-time.

But things are looking better for both teams this weekend as it is their first home games of the season.

On Saturday, 9 May both league tag and first grade will face Orange United Warriors.

The Orange side took the win over Trundle Boomers in league tag last weekend 22-8 but fell short in first grade not being able to get a single point on the board 0-26.

Make sure to pop down to Lawson Oval and support our Girlannas and Goannas this Saturday where they hope to get their first wins of the season.