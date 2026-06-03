Sunday saw the Grenfell Goannas at home where they hosted the Molong Bulls.

The first to run out onto the field was the Girlannas which saw the Bulls come out firing to take out the game 20-10.

Tries for the Girlannas went to Heather Walker and Sophie Berry after the Bulls were the first to put points on the board after their first try in the sixth minute.

The Girlannas hung on and came back and scored in the twentieth minute which made it a close game.

Molong showed determination scoring again before half time and then again when they returned onto the field after half time. Girlannas hit back with their second try in the 44th minute, however Molong came away with the win scoring in the 59th minute.

Molong saw Marley Van der Velde cross for two, Stella Johnson added another and Libby Peschka was the one to score in the last minute for Molong to seal the win.

Grenfell best on the field were Marley Loader, Ella McRae, Sophie Berry, Olivia Berry and players player to Georgia Brenner.

For the Goannas first grade side they were not only playing for the win but also the Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.

Ian’s life was tragically cut short when he was involved in a motor vehicle accident.

Ian Hanrahan's parents Gerald and Rosie presented Cody Peschka from Molong Bulls and Jai Purdie from the Goannas with their players player medals.

Sunday was the seventh time the Grenfell Gonnas and Molong Bulls first grade teams have played for the shield with the most recent games in 2024 and 2025 Molong taking out the wins.

Ian played for both clubs playing for the Grenfell Goannas for the 2013 and 2014 seasons in the back row.

Ian started the 2013 season playing for the Bulls but after a few games into the season the Bulls pulled out of the first grade competition due to a lack of numbers.

Ian came over to the Goannas with his sidekick Mick Duncan and you couldn’t have blamed them from thinking they had gone from the frying pan into the fire as the Goannas were also struggling for numbers.

In the 2013 season the Goannas used over 55 players in first grade and came up with just the one win and plenty of big losses.

It was a tough year but that didn’t deter Ian and Mick who turned up week after week, and they actually commented on numerous occasions how much they were enjoying it and it was something different.

Every time Ian rolled up in the Goannas jumper, he gave 100 per cent and played his guts out but that wouldn’t surprise anyone that knew him.

One lasting memory of Ian for the Grenfell officials was how ecstatic he was when the Goannas had their one and only win for the season at Lawson Oval against Condobolin.

You would think we had won the Grand Final and Ian lamented that it was a Sunday game because he wanted to stay at Grenfell

that night to celebrate the win.

On Sunday the Goannas and Bulls played for Ian with the Molong side claiming their third consecutive Ian Hanrahan Memorial Shield.

The game saw Molong coming out strong scoring six tries in the first half against Grenfell's two.

The Bulls continued in the second half and Grenfell put further points on the board in the last 20 minutes but ultimately the Goannas were defeated 62-34.

Tries for Grenfell saw TJ, Jai Purdie and Wayde Mills with two each and conversions by Jaxon Greenaway and Caleb Haddin.

Tries for Molong saw their debutant Cody Peschka with a hat trick followed with two by Bailey Peschka and Sebastain Backhouse converting all but two.

The Goannas are improving each week and if they keep working at it they will get that win.

Best on the field were Jai Purdie who also received players player, TJ, Frazer Ryder, Charlie Frendo and Mhusty.

Goannas now look ahead to a break over the June long weekend before they travel to Peak Hill to take on the Peak Hill Roosters on Saturday 13 June in round five of the Woodbridge Cup.