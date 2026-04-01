The countdown is on for the Grenfell Picnic Races with organisers promising a full day of racing, entertainment and family-friendly fun.

Grenfell Picnic Races president Danny Kotel said this year's event on 11 April is shaping up to be one of the best yet with the track and grounds in top condition following favourable weather.

"It's always just a great day out," Danny said.

"The track and the public areas are looking terrific and we've already seen a strong interest with marquee bookings and pre-sold tickets."

The race meeting will feature a revamped six-race program, designed to better suit trainers and attract some strong nominations with the first race set to run at 12.30pm and the $10,000 Grenfell Picnic Cup at 3.15pm for race 5. All races are proudly sponsored by local businesses.

Off the track there will be no shortage of entertainment with gates opening at 11.30pm.

Local performer Belinda Day will provide live music throughout the afternoon while a range of children's activities will keep young racegoers busy.

Families can enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, sandpit, face painting, a Mr Whippy ice cream van, and a fairy floss kingdom marquee throughout the afternoon.

Kids will also have their own category in the popular Fashions on the Field event at 1.10pm and novelty events at the conclusion of the six-race program.

Fashions on the Field will remain a highlight of the day with $3000 in prizes on offer thanks to sponsor Delta Ag. Those who have dressed to impress are set to hit the catwalk at 2.30pm.

There will again be multiple categories to ensure there is something for everyone to enter and show off their outfits.

Novelty events for the adults will add even more fun on the track at 4.15pm.

A dedicated hospitality area, The Shed, will also return this year with sponsorship from Coopers Brewery.

Danny said the event would once again be well-supported by local businesses with many contributing to prize money and giveaways.

"It's a real community event and we're very grateful for the support we receive form our sponsors," he said.

Racegoers can also take advantage of courtesy buses running from Grenfell to the racecourse in the morning and returning after the last race.

With the event falling in the middle of the school holidays oraganisiers are expecting a strong crowd.

"We're confident we'll see a good turnout," Danny added.

Admission is $20 and racegoers are encouraged to secure their spots early, particularly for marquee sites and The Shed hospitality area.

You can book your tickets now at 123tix.com.au/events/51905/2026-grenfell-picnic-races