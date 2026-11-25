After just a few weeks on the basketball court, Callum Cawthorne was already leading the points-scoring ladder in his first major competition, setting the stage for an impressive year on the basketball court. Callum first made his mark in the Western Junior League (WJL) in Griffith earlier this year, finishing as the competition's leading points-scorer despite having played basketball for only a few weeks. The achievement helped spark his passion for the game, with Callum saying the adrenaline of playing on the court is what he enjoys most. "It got me hooked on basketball, definitely," he said. Since then, Callum has continued to progress, earning selection in Basketball NSW's D-League, a development competition bringing together some of the sport's promising young players. The weekend competition gave players the opportunity to showcase their skills in front of Basketball NSW coaches and scouts, with performances helping determine selections for further representative and development opportunities. Scouts watched players over six months, identifying the athletes they wanted to pick for different levels of tournaments. His mum Rochelle said the selections were particularly exciting given the odds Callum initially faced. She explained he had been considered among the bottom eight players in his group, making selection in the D-League, the Southern Cross Challenge and the State Performance Program seem unlikely. However, as Basketball NSW announced selections, Callum's name continued to appear. "It wasn't likely to happen, and then we just kept watching the website to see what names popped up," Rochelle said. "Lo and behold, every time they announced the next round of people that had been selected, there was his name sitting at the top every single time." Callum has also been selected for the Basketball NSW State Performance Program (SPP), which involves around 100 young players receiving opportunities to further develop their skills. The program provides individually tailored training, with Callum expected to complete three fitness sessions each week alongside a weekly coaching session. His next major opportunity will come in January, when he travels to Melbourne for the Southern Cross Challenge, a four-day tournament bringing together representative teams from across the states. Callum will be among the players selected to represent NSW, with the competition providing another opportunity to perform in front of scouts and elite coaches. Rochelle said the opportunities were particularly significant for young players from rural areas, who can face limited access to high-level basketball competitions and development pathways. She said Basketball NSW had helped open doors for Callum, alongside the support of his Young Pacers Basketball Association coach Chris Holt. The club provides opportunities for players through its Western Junior League teams, as well as a local Wednesday night competition at Young PCYC. Rochelle said the club had been incredibly supportive, with a strong group of young players who shared a love of the sport. She also acknowledged the support of The Criterion, which sponsored Callum through its Friday Night Raffle this month, helping ease the financial costs associated with pursuing basketball opportunities. Living in a rural area means travelling and competing can become expensive as many sporting family know. Rochelle said it was wonderful to see local businesses and community members getting behind Callum and helping him reach his potential. With his basketball career still in its early stages, Callum has his sights set on one day playing in the National Basketball League (NBL). For now, his focus is on continuing to develop his game and making the most of the opportunities coming his way and after just one year in the sport, Callum has already given himself plenty to build on.