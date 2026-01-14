Now celebrating its 51st years years on, and the Business House Relays are set to return and are still loved by local businesses and community members of Grenfell.

Get your teams, 4 x swimmers per team, ready for the fun, competitive and well supported annual Business House Relays, which will be held at the Grenfell Aquatic Centre on Sunday, 22 February starting at 5pm.

The Grenfell Amateur Swimming Club want to see all local businesses supporting this event.

The entry fee is $25 per team, and businesses can enter one, two or three teams if they have the numbers.

If you don’t have a team but want to swim, pop your name down with our pool staff and you will be allocated a business to swim for. No one will miss out.

Bring along your spectators to cheer you on. Pool entry is $10 per family or $5 per person.

Racing in the business house relays is a great team building exercise for businesses and their employees. Strength, comradery and focus are important aspects of any team. Before Sunday, 22 February entrants must head down to the pool and complete an individual 50m freestyle time trial. These times are then added together to give you your teams race time for the relay day.

Race day, you must swim to or 8 seconds under your time trial race time to stay in the competition. Each round, teams are eliminated until we are left with a winning team. Too slow, you’re out. Too fast, you’re out.

The pool's canteen facility will be open and a BBQ available to purchase from on the day.

For all enquiries please call 02 6343 1756.