The Grenfell Kart Club is preparing to welcome competitors from across NSW as the Bob Hinde Memorial – Festival of the Kids returns to Bogolong Circuit on 11 and 12 July.

The much-loved event which has been absent from the club's calendar for several years, is expected to attract around 50 to 60 competitors for its comeback, with hopes of rebuilding to the crowds of more than 100 karts it attracted in previous years.

Grenfell Kart Club president Ross Hunter said the return of the event was exciting not only for the club, but for the wider community as it was last held in 2021 prior to the circuit's reconstruction and resurfacing.

"I think it'll be a good thing for karting and I think it'll be a good thing for Grenfell because if we can get it back like it used to be, it brings a lot of people and a lot of money into the town for the weekend," Ross said.

Competitors are expected to travel from across the state to compete, with the Festival of the Kids aimed primarily at encouraging young drivers into the sport.

While senior classes will also feature over the weekend, Ross said the focus remains firmly on junior racers.

"It's mainly to try and promote kids and kids in karting."

For Ross, the highlight of the weekend will simply be seeing young competitors back on the Grenfell track.

"I just want to see the kids back on the go-kart track in Grenfell," he said.

The event honours the memory of Bob Hinde, who played a significant role in the Grenfell Kart Club over many years and was instrumental in the development of karting in the region.

The weekend will also include the presentation of the Graham Card Silver Award, recognising the competitor who best demonstrates the qualities of sportsmanship and the values of the sport throughout the event.

The award commemorates the contribution of the late Graham Card, a life member of the Grenfell Kart Club who dedicated countless hours to developing both the club and the Bob Hinde Memorial event.

With competitors, families and supporters set to descend on Grenfell, organisers hope the return of the Bob Hinde Memorial – Festival of the Kids marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of the club's signature events.