Blues make early statement

The Grenfell Blues have made an impressive start to the South West Slopes Cricket League season, following a first-round forfeit by the Burrangong Bears followed by a convincing win over Temora Exies Renegades in round two. Playing away at Temora, the Blues posted 7/207 from their 40 overs before dismissing the Renegades for 107 in 32.2 overs to secure the win. The result has put Grenfell among the early pace-setters in the competition, with the Blues sharing top spot on the ladder alongside Temora Bowling Club A Grade Tigers, Cootamundra Golf and Sports Club Bulls A Grade and Stockinbingal Cricket Club, all on 14 points after two rounds. Riley Edwards was a standout for the Blues with a commanding 69 runs from 78 balls, including five boundaries. Fletcher Taylor also made a valuable contribution, scoring 37 from 49 deliveries with six boundaries, while Gabriel Amezdroz added a steady 26 from 37 balls. Thomas Sharpe chipped in with 18 from 27 deliveries, and Dylan Forde and Jethro Fenton remained unbeaten on nine and three respectively as the Blues finished their innings at 7/207. The Temora bowlers shared the wickets, with Adam Swanston, Harry Swanston, Oscar Block, Harvey Drumore and Mark Wilesmith among those to make breakthroughs. The Blues carried their strong performance into the field, with Fenton and Riley Edwards leading the way as the Renegades struggled to build partnerships. Fenton made his mark with the ball and in the field, finishing with two wickets from eight overs, including one maiden. He also contributed three catches and an unassisted run-out, keeping the pressure on the home side. Riley Edwards claimed two wickets in his five overs, while Thomas Sharpe, Luke Beasley, Caleb Haddin and Dylane Forde each took a wicket as the Grenfell attack worked through the Temora batting line-up. Forde finished with one wicket from 4.2 overs, while Sharpe and Beasley also played their part in restricting the Renegades' scoring. Temora captain Adam Swanston was among the wickets in the first innings but was unable to inspire a substantial response with the bat, falling for a duck as the Blues continued to make inroads. The Renegades were eventually dismissed for 107, leaving Grenfell with a 100-run victory and plenty of early-season momentum. The Blues will look to carry that form into their first home game of the season this Saturday, when they take on Temora Bowling Club A Grade Tigers at Lawson Oval. The match gets underway at 1.30pm and promises to be an important early-season contest, with both sides among the four teams currently sharing top spot on the South West Slopes Cricket League ladder. Grenfell will be keen to make the most of home-ground advantage and continue their unbeaten start to their campaign.