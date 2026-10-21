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Blues make early statement

<p>Jethro Fenton was one of the Blues standout bowlers with one maiden and two wickets. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n
<p>Jethro Fenton was one of the Blues standout bowlers with one maiden and two wickets. PHOTO: Russ Haylock </p>\\n

Jethro Fenton was one of the Blues standout bowlers with one maiden and two wickets. PHOTO: Russ Haylock

Lawson Oval looms as ladder leader clash approaches in round 3
Madeline Blackstock
October 21, 2026 • 03:00

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