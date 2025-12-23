Beau Bailey has added another title to his collection, claiming first place in the Australian Under 21s Speedway championships.

Hosted at Albury on Saturday, 13 December, the Australian Junior Solo Speedway Championships Under 21s served as Beau's first gold medal in the 500cc since he moved up to the category this year.

Beau said it was a very big win for him and to get it under his belt, especially as this is the first year he has joined the senior ranks.

He went up against 12 riders to race across four heats before going into the finals.

Beau said the racing was really good, and while he hadn't ridden with the other riders for a while, it was fun to ride with them again.

With Beau having spent much of the racing in the 500cc class, he said while he is still learning some new setups and what the bike can do, he is felling more comfortable on it now.

This win follows on from a solid run in the Ashley Jones Memorial Race on 6 December where despite an unfortunate crash in the second semi final, Beau ended up finishing in sixth or seventh place overall.

Following this win, Beau is eligible to compete in the SGP2 World Championships qualifier next June.

Looking forward, Beau will be heading to Mildura on Saturday, 27 December to compete in the 2025 Phil Crump Solo Classic. followed by competing in the 2026 Australian Speedway Championship.

These Championships will be held over four rounds between January 3 and 9, starting with a blockbuster double-header in Wodonga before travelling to Mildura and Gillman.