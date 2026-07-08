Speedway rider Beau Bailey has earned his place on the world stage, qualifying for the 2026 SGP2 Speedway World Championship after a determined performance in the qualifying round at Krsko, Slovenia.

Bailey secured the final qualifying position with 11 points, ensuring he will line up in the prestigious under-21 world championship series alongside fellow Australian Mitchell McDiarmid.

The result capped an emotional night for the Bailey camp, with the young rider paying tribute to the team behind his success.

"Huge shout out to Pop and Shane Clare who never gave up in the pits tonight. We did it team! Through to SGP2 in Sweden," Bailey said after qualifying.

Motorcycling Australia had earlier announced Bailey was one of four Australians – alongside James Pearson, Tate Zischke and Mitchell McDiarmid – attempting to qualify for the 2026 championship after all four contested the 2025 Australian Under-21 Speedway Championship final in Wodonga where Bailey was named champion.

According to FIM Speedway Grand Prix, Bailey's qualification also completed a unique achievement, with all three podium finishers from the 2024 FIM SGP3 Final in Gorzow progressing from the Krsko qualifier.

Bailey finished runner-up in the 2024 SGP3 Final before claiming third place in 2025 before retiring his 250cc machine and focusing on the 500cc ranks.

Bailey will now compete in the three-round 2026 SGP2 Speedway World Championship, with rounds scheduled for Sweden on 10 July, Poland on 31 July and Denmark on 11 September.

Bailey is now set to test himself against the world's best under-21 speedway riders.