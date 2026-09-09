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Bailey chasing world championship podium

<p>Beau Bailey is in contention for a podium finish in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship. PHOTO: Marcin Karczewski</p>\\n
<p>Beau Bailey is in contention for a podium finish in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship. PHOTO: Marcin Karczewski</p>\\n

Beau Bailey is in contention for a podium finish in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship. PHOTO: Marcin Karczewski

Round three of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship is this Friday with Grenfell's Beau Bailey in contention for a podium finish
Madeline Blackstock
September 9, 2026 • 04:00

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