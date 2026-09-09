Sport

Bailey chasing world championship podium

Beau Bailey is in contention for a podium finish in the FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship. PHOTO: Marcin Karczewski

Round three of the FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship is this Friday with Grenfell's Beau Bailey in contention for a podium finish