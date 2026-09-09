Bailey chasing world championship podium

Six weeks after Beau Bailey climbed his way to fourth in the 2026 FIM Speedway Grand Prix 2 (SGP2) Under-21 World Championship in round 2, he is back on track for the final round tomorrow (Friday 11 September). Bailey will line up in the deciding round of the championship in Vojens, Denmark, sitting equal fourth in the standings on 23 points, just one point behind third place. It is an impressive position for Bailey in his first season competing as a full-time international speedway rider. The young rider produced an outstanding performance in Round 2 at Lodz, Poland, recording the second-highest points total in the heats before advancing directly to the championship final. That result followed an encouraging championship opener at Malilla, Sweden, where Bailey won Heat 11 and finished second in both Heats 2 and 17. He qualified for the Last Chance Qualifier after finishing among the top 10 riders following the heats, but narrowly missed a place in the championship final after finishing third in the qualifier. His eighth-place finish in Sweden earned him nine championship points and provided a solid foundation for his breakthrough performance in Poland. Now, with just one round remaining, Bailey has an opportunity to finish on the world championship podium. The 16-year-old will be aiming to turn his strong form into another big result when the championship reaches its conclusion at Vojens, where every point will count in the battle for the final standings. A top-three finish for Bailey would cap an impressive first international season and underline his emergence as one of speedway's promising young riders.