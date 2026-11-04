Back behind the wheel: Vintage karts take centre stage

Vintage and historic kart enthusiasts have travelled to Grenfell for a weekend of demonstrations, enjoying the upgraded kart track and the opportunity to get behind the wheel of machines from decades past. Around 45 karts took part in the Vintage and Historic Karts of Australia event, held across 30 and 31 October, with participants travelling to showcase their historic machines and enjoy some time on the circuit. Vintage and Historic Karts of Australia promotions officer Bob Wanless said the weekend was a great success, with participants enjoying the track and the hospitality of the community. "We had a great time. Everybody was very happy with what went on. It was really great fun," Bob said. The club holds several events throughout the year at different tracks, bringing together enthusiasts and their vintage karts for what is described as "spirited demonstrations". Rather than traditional racing, participants take to the track in groups according to the era of their karts, recreating the experience of driving the machines as they would have been used during their racing days. The karts are grouped into different eras, beginning with machines from 1961 to 1965, through to later periods. The weekend also included shootouts, where drivers competed to record the fastest lap times in their respective classes. Vintage and historic kart enthusiasts tested the newly upgraded Grenfell circuit. Bob said the events provided an opportunity for people to bring old karts out of the shed and enjoy driving them again. He said many participants had raced karts when they were younger, only to put them away before rediscovering their interest in the vintage scene years later. "Twenty-five years later, they go, 'Oh gee, I'd like to have a run again'," he said. While rain interrupted proceedings on Saturday afternoon, Bob said it did little to dampen the weekend's atmosphere. He was particularly impressed with Grenfell's upgraded kart track, describing the circuit and its facilities as first-class. "We ran events there before they did all the upgrades, but now it's absolutely fantastic. It's the best track," he said. Bob also praised the Grenfell Kart Club for making visiting participants feel welcome and helping ensure the weekend ran smoothly. Many visitors stayed at the Grenfell Motel and supported local businesses, including the Royal Hotel and Criterion Hotel. Bob said the group thoroughly enjoyed their time in Grenfell and would look back on the weekend fondly.