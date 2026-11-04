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Back behind the wheel: Vintage karts take centre stage

<p>Around 45 karts took part in the Vintage and Historic Karts of Australia event in Grenfell. </p>\\n
<p>Around 45 karts took part in the Vintage and Historic Karts of Australia event in Grenfell. </p>\\n

Around 45 karts took part in the Vintage and Historic Karts of Australia event in Grenfell.

Grenfell circuit draws vintage racing crowd
Madeline Blackstock
November 4, 2026 • 01:00

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