There was strong showing of members at the Annual General Meeting of the Grow Grenfell Group on Sunday 14 December.

The meeting provided an opportunity for the executive to outline the achievements of the Grow Grenfell Group during 2025 which included the successful staging of the Grenfell Lights Poker Run in September that attracted local car enthusiasts, entrants from our broader district, members of Ford Mustang Clubs from throughout NSW and the Cooma Car Club.

President Jeff Gallimore told members the Grow Grenfell Group had finished the year in a strong financial position with funding in place to continue the lighting of more buildings as part of the Grenfell Lights project.

Lighting on the façade of the Exchange Hotel was completed this month and the lights on the Catholic Church and Henrys Hut are expected to be switched-on in February. Plans are underway to place exhibition lighting on the facades of a further four buildings in Grenfell in the first six months of 2026 that will then provide a solid base of nightly Vivid-Style lighting along the main street of our township.

Members were advised there will be a substantial increase in the prizemoney for the 2026 Grenfell Lights Poker Run to $2,500.00 following a sizable donation by an anonymous local car enthusiast. Next year’s Poker Run will be held on the weekend of 18-19-20 September.

Nominations were called for the executive positions of the Grow Grenfell Group at the meeting with Jeff Gallimore re-elected as President, Alan Griffiths – Vice President, Susie Davies – Secretary and Michelle Parker appointed as Treasurer. Members enjoyed a light lunch at the end of the meeting.