Yard dogs put on a show in Caragabal, Grenfell

Caragabal has welcomed its first-ever yard dog trial with competitors travelling from across the state and beyond for a weekend of competition. Organised by Brooke Yates, the inaugural Caragabal Yard Dog Trial saw around 150 runs over the weekend, with competitors coming from Victoria, Nyngan, the Monaro, the South West and surrounding local areas. Brooke said the event could not have gone better with perfect weather and a strong atmosphere in town helping make the weekend a success. “We honestly couldn’t have asked for a better weekend, the weather was magic and the pub atmosphere was fantastic,” Brooke said. Brooke and Sam Yates with publican and owner of the Royal Hotel Caragabal Tania. The Royal Hotel was at the centre of the weekend’s social activities, with publican and owner Tania delighted with the turnout and atmosphere. Saturday night saw the celebrations continue, with a DJ entertaining the crowd at the pub. The positive response to the inaugural event has already prompted questions about when the next trial will be held, with Brooke confirming the event is likely to return next year. “We have had such great feedback and have already been asked if we will run it again and if so when,” she said. “I think we will definitely run it again and will pick a date in August soon.” Competitors battled it out across Maiden, Novice, Open, Encourage and Local classes, with some impressive performances throughout the weekend. Caragabal results Maiden Ben Wade – Colt, 181 Colin Kingston – Hugo, 179 Ben Wade – Mitch, 175 Novice Thomas Woolford – Benji, 184 Fred Rains – Lily, 182 Equal 3rd. Barrick Parker – Pink, 179 Equal 3rd. Colin Kingston – Hugo, 179 Open Thomas Woolford – Mac, 269 Jake Varena – Bud, 268 Dean Incher – Hulk, 182 Encourage place getters at the first Caragabal Yard Dog Trial. Encourage Oscar Reedy – Zac, 94 Equal 2nd. Thomas Newman – Max, 90 Equal 2nd. Elaine Miller – Tully, 90 Willow Healy – Harris Local Trevor Ryan – Ernie, 94 Riley Watson – Lokabe Fawn, 93 Brad Pellow – Mouse, 92 The yard dog action continued at the Grenfell Show, where competitors took to the yard for another round of competition. The Grenfell trials provided another opportunity for handlers and their dogs to demonstrate their skill, with Maiden, Novice and Open classes contested. Grenfell results Maiden Sean Mazuran – Tank, 180 Caleb Stringer – Remi, 163 Sam Yates – Wren, 159 Novice Billie Bourke – Pip, 188 Barrick Parker – Perry, 186 Russell Bending – Mish, 181 Grenfell Yard Dog Trial open winner Tom Woolford with Mac and second place getter Chloe Muggleton with Pip. Open Tom Woolford – Mac, 185 Chloe Muggleton – Pip, 182 Fred Rains – Lilley, 179 With the success of the first Caragabal event and continued interest in yard dog trials across the district, the sport looks set to remain a popular part of the local agricultural calendar.