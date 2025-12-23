Weddin Shire Council is pleased to announce that the Weddin Shire Australia Day Awards Ceremony will be once again taking place in Taylor Park on Monday, 26 January 2026, starting at 8am with a BBQ breakfast by Weddin HQ and entertainment by the Grenfell Ukestra.

Council are also excited to announce that our Australia Day Ambassador is Peter Herbert.

Peter Herbert is one of Australia’s most accomplished screenwriters and producers, with a career spanning more than three decades across television, comedy, drama and major broadcast events. His work in comedy and the arts has consistently promoted not just entertainment but cultural diversity and inclusion.

This was especially so with the groundbreaking Greek immigrant comedy, Acropolis Now, where he helped bring beloved characters Jim and Effie Stephanides to life.

But before that, Peter was part of the comedy movement at Melbourne University in the 70s and 80s, writing and working with Steve Vizard.

At Crawford Productions, Peter wrote and produced for iconic Australian series including Cop Shop and The Flying Doctors. Then came The Comedy Company, and the creation, with his writing partner, of the legendary character Con the Fruiterer, who became a cultural phenomenon.

Peter’s credits extend to producing landmark events such as the TV Week Logie Awards and the inaugural Melbourne International Comedy Festival Charity Gala, in 1991, still a feature of the festival.

He created and produced internationally successful formats including The World Comedy Tour and co-created the acclaimed BBC2 series Dossa and Joe with Caroline Aherne of The Royle Family.

Today, Peter spends a great deal of time teaching. He has mentored emerging talent, helping them develop sustainable careers in film and television, and has led programs in Australia and across Asia including Singapore, Bangkok, Vietnam, New Zealand and Korea.

Peter has been an Australia Day Ambassador since 2009, travelling extensively to regional communities to share his passion for creativity and the power of storytelling. For Peter, being Australian means celebrating diversity, humour and resilience - the qualities that have defined his work and continue to inspire his commitment to the screen industry and to his community work. He also loves meeting people and highly values the opportunities the Australia Day Ambassador program has provided to celebrate the Australian way of life.

Council invites everyone to attend the Weddin Shire Australia Day Awards Ceremony on Monday 26 January to meet Mr Herbert and help the community recognise those across our community who go the extra mile.

Make sure you bring a chair or picnic rug and some sunscreen for a great community event. If weather is inclement the ceremony will be moved into the Soldiers’ Memorial Hall, at the corner of Weddin and Middle Street. Please keep an eye on the Weddin Shire Council Facebook for an update.

Across the Shire, celebrate the 2026 Australia Day events at:

Grenfell - Taylor Park

8am: BBQ Breakfast by Weddin HQ and entertainment by Grenfell Ukestra

8:30am: Children's Drawing Competition commences

9am: Official Australia Day Awards Ceremony

Caragabal - Park

8am: Australia Day Breakfast, followed by award presentation.

Greenethorpe - Showground

8:30am: Cricket match - North vs South

Followed by a free BBQ lunch and Award Ceremony

Quandialla - The Bland Hotel

7pm: Australia Day Award Ceremony

Followed by a free family BBQ, Lamingtons, Yabby Races and live music.

Bimbi - Fire Shed

5pm: A free BBQ will be held on the banks of Burrangong Creek at Bimbi

The events are proudly sponsored by Weddin Shire Council. Assisted by the Australian Government through the National Australia Day Council.