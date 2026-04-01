Weddin Mountains Region has a jam-packed school holiday activities program your little ones don't want to miss.

Since 2022 they have been applying for funding through the NSW Government Holiday Break Program and have been fortunate to receive support in most rounds.

"We really enjoy bringing a variety of activities to the young people of Grenfell," Elly Hinde said, tourism arts and events officer.

"We aim to offer something a little different to encourage broader participation and give youth access to experiences they might mot otherwise have locally."

Over the years the Weddin Mountains Region team have delivered a wide range of activities including a bus trip to an ice hockey game in Canberra, visit to Bathurst Aqua Park, neon parties, pool parties, outdoor cinemas, silent discos and more.

"These activities are always well received, with many booking out quickly which shows there is strong demand and genuine value in providing these opportunities during the school holidays," Elly added.

These school holidays will be no different with the Weddin Mountains Region successful in another round of funding to provide a great mix of activities these Autumn school holidays.

The range of activities will kick off on Wednesday, 8 April with a 45 minute boxing class with Kim from KB5Fitness from 11.30am to 12.15pm.

A kids cupcake decorating workshop will be held on Thursday, 9 April where kids will be joined by Mandy from Mandy's Cakes and Cupcakes for an afternoon of decorating desserts from 12-3pm.

On Monday, 13 April the young people of Grenfell will have the opportunity to go an a bus trip to Young PCYC.

Kids will enjoy a morning of painting with Megan Holt and boxing with the PCYC team followed by lunch at Chinaman's Dam.

The bus will depart from Forbes Street for a fun day of activities from 8.45am to 3.30pm.

KB5Fitness will be holding another fitness session but this time it will be a 45 minute mixed circuit class from 11.30am to 12.15pm.

And if you missed out on the bus trip to PCYC Young don't worry as there will be another trip o Friday, 17 April with a morning of painting with Megan Holt and acrobatics and rhythmic gymnastics with the PCYC team followed by lunch at Anderson Park.

All events are free and for kids aged 12 and older.

Bookings are essential with each event. To secure your spot call (02) 6343 2059 or email info@visitweddin.com.au.