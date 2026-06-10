Weddin Landcare have been recognised in Parliament with Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke presenting a Community Recognition Statement in the legislative assembly.

On 3 June Ms Cooke recognised the volunteer-led organisations' efforts in addressing the increasing presence of Indian Myna birds.

Weddin landcare launched the Indian Myna Control Program last year as the birds are an invasive species that are aggressive, displace native wildlife and can pose a potential health risk.

"Once rarely seen in the Weddin Shire, large flocks are now appearing across the district," Ms Cooke said.

"Weddin Landcare is taking proactive action by providing the community with practical advice to deter these birds, including limiting food sources, reducing nesting opportunities, and managing vegetation.

"They have also sourced Pegge traps to help control numbers before they become unmanageable."

In Weddin Landcare's May newsletter they provided an update that they have so far trapped 54 Indian Myna birds during the program.

They also shared they are in the process of receiving more funding for additional traps and an aviary trailer trap to extend this project.

"Importantly, this initiative is not only about pest control, but also about raising awareness and encouraging community participation in protecting local biodiversity," Ms Cooke told the assembly.

"This work highlights the vital role local organisations play in supporting regional communities and improving natural resource management.

"I commend Weddin Landcare and sincerely thank their volunteers for their ongoing dedication and commitment," Ms Cooke added.

If you are keen to be involved in Weddin Landcare's Indian Myna Control Program you can get in touch with the team by calling 0493 416 442, email weddinlandcare@outlook.com or visit the team in person at 20a Warraderry Street Grenfell which is open Tuesday to Thursday 9am-3pm and you will be put on the waitlist.