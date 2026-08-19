Grenfell is continuing to attract visitors from across the region with local tourism, arts and events officers reporting encouraging signs that more people are choosing to spend extra time exploring the town and its surrounds.

Grenfell Tourism, Arts and Events Officer Eloise Hinde said visitor numbers were on par with, or slightly above, the previous year, with one noticeable trend being that travellers are extending their stays.

"We're noticing people are staying longer," Eloise said.

"With fuel costs where they are, people seem to be making the most of each destination they visit."

While neighbouring towns have also been affected by the Great Western Highway closure, Grenfell has not been impacted.

She said that while visitor numbers are not yet back to pre-Covid-19 times, travellers are looking to support small country communities and Grenfell continues to benefit from people seeking authentic regional experiences.

The railway station campground has proved particularly popular thanks to its convenient location within walking distance of the main street.

Visitors are also drawn to Grenfell's relaxed atmosphere, rich history and natural attractions.

"People love Grenfell's quieter pace," Eloise said.

"Our historic buildings, the local history, birds and surrounding mountains all attract visitors to the shire."

A new Bird and Nature Bingo activity has also been well received, encouraging visitors to slow down and discover more of the area's natural environment.

"It's helping people take in more of what Grenfell has to offer and it's becoming quite popular," she said.

Several major events are expected to provide another boost to local tourism over the coming months.

The upcoming tractor pull and the Jockey Club Races are expected to bring large crowds to town, while a vintage car rally which will be based in Cowra will see participants travelling to Grenfell for the day.

Tourism, Arts and Events Officer Casey Lennane said motoring enthusiasts have been a regular sight recently.

"We've had a lot of car groups come through lately. Four groups in just two weeks," Casey said.

She said organised coach tours were also beginning to recover after the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Although visitor numbers have not yet returned to the exceptionally high levels experienced before the pandemic, both officers believe Grenfell is moving in the right direction.

"We're heading in the right direction," Casey said.

The town's painted grain silos continue to be one of its biggest drawcards, with many travellers following the Australian Silo Art Trail as part of their travels.

Casey said visitors often travel through one direction before returning via another route, giving Grenfell the opportunity to welcome travellers from multiple regional centres.

Strong relationships with neighbouring visitor information centres are also helping drive tourism, with Cowra and Forbes regularly recommending Grenfell as a destination, while Grenfell returns the favour by promoting nearby shires.

Local attractions are continuing to evolve as well, with Grenfell Library recently offering a range of school holiday activities that are providing additional reasons for families to visit the town.