While Weddin Shire Council faces significant financial challenges, recent reports point to strong activity in tourism and local events which offers a positive outlook for the region's visitor economy.

In May's council meeting, reports show continued investment in events and visitor activity despite an expected $10.1 million operating deficit for 2026/27 and a widening gap between income and expenditure.

The draft budget for Weddin Shire Council forecasts a total income of $20.318 million against expenses of $30.419 million, highlighting the scale of the financial challenge facing Weddin Shire Council.

The report said compared to previous financial year, grant income has significantly decreased and this raises a major financial concern for Council given its heavy reliance on grants.

Within this constrained environment, Council has still allocated funding to support local events, including a $3000 reallocation to help deliver Youth Week activities.

Council updates covering recent months highlight ongoing festivals, events and tourism initiatives that continue to draw people into Grenfell and surrounding areas.

Among the key contributors is the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts, which remains a much-loved event for the region and a major driver of visitation and local spending.

Council has also supported a range of smaller community and youth events, including programs tied to Youth Week, aimed at increasing engagement and activity across different age groups.

These initiatives are part of a broader strategy to strengthen the local economy through increased visitor numbers and community participation, particularly as other revenue streams come under pressure.

Despite the increase in fuel prices and cost-of-living as well as the closure of the Great Western Highway over recent months, visitor numbers through Grenfell's Visitor Information Centre during February, March and April have only slightly decreased compared to the same period last year.

A total of 256 people were recorded to walk through the Information Centre in February this year compared to 333 the same time last year.

In March 335 was recorded compared to 342 last March and 468 was recorded in April compared with 487 for the same period in 2025.

For February merchandise sales were up $639.90 compared to February last year.

Merchandise sales were slightly down in March but were up again from last year during April.

Gallery sales were down for the month of February and March but are up for April at $1627 compared with nil for the same period in 2025.

This comes at a time when council is struggling with declining grant income and projected operating deficits, making alternative sources of economic stimulation more important.

Despite the financial constraints, council continues to invest in promoting the Weddin Shire as a destination and supporting events that showcase local culture and heritage.

Council is now inviting the community to review and provide feedback on its draft Integrated Planning and Reporting documents, including the Draft Operational Plan 2026/2027 including the Draft 2026/2027 Schedule of Fees and Charges (Appendix A), and Draft 2026/2027 Budget as well as the Draft Long Term Financial Plan 2026/2027- 2035/2036.

These documents are on public exhibition for a period of 28 days.

All submissions received will be considered by Council before the final documents are adopted prior to 30 June.

The draft documents are available to download from Council’s website at https://www.weddin.nsw.gov.au/Council/Public-Exhibition

Hard copies are also available for viewing at the Council Administration Building, 73 Camp Street or the Community Hub Building, 88 Main Street Grenfell.

Submissions close at 5pm on Monday 22 June.

Submissions can be provided to Council via email: mailto:mail@weddin.nsw.gov.au or in writing: Weddin Shire Council, 73 Camp Street Grenfell NSW 2810