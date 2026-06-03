Weddin Shire Council has acknowledged that empty shopfronts in Grenfell’s Main Street remain a persistent problem with new ideas to revitalise the area still in early stages.

A report to council last month highlighted that many buildings appear vacant, affecting the appearance and vibrancy of the town centre, despite strong community interest in improving the streetscape.

Council is now looking at including 'pop‑up shops' as part of a broader Economic Development Plan for 2026/27, rather than rolling out a standalone initiative.

However, the report makes clear that there are significant structural challenges.

Some properties that look empty are used privately by owners, others are in poor condition and not fit for tenancy, and some landlords are reluctant to lease while properties are for sale.

A key finding is that many landlords would prefer to leave premises vacant rather than take on the financial risk of short-term or uncertain tenants.

Experience from other regional towns suggests pop‑up shop programs have had mixed results.

Council was advised that similar initiatives elsewhere have struggled, often due to absentee landlords and unrealistic rental expectations.

Even larger centres such as Goulburn have encountered difficulties sustaining these programs long term, raising questions about whether the concept can succeed in smaller communities like Grenfell.

Despite those challenges, council believes temporary retail uses could still play a role in increasing foot traffic and supporting local entrepreneurs, particularly home-based businesses seeking a physical presence.

Discussions are also underway with Regional Development Australia Central West about developing a broader regional approach and toolkit to support businesses entering the pop‑up retail model.

For now, council has resolved to fold the idea into its upcoming Economic Development Plan, which will guide long-term strategies for attracting businesses and improving Main Street vibrancy.

The issue remains a key concern for residents and traders, as the condition and activity of Main Street are widely seen as central to the town’s economic health and community identity.