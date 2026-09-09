Tradition worth celebrating

The 2026 Grenfell Show has come and gone for another year, with the community once again turning out to celebrate the much-loved annual event. But while this year’s show has wrapped up, the Grenfell Show Society is already looking ahead, with president Anthony Edwards announcing at the official opening that the show has secured the opportunity to host the 2028 Regional Zone 6 Young Show Woman Final adding to celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Grenfell Show. On Saturday the show was officially opened by agricultural show advocate Sue Hood, who paid tribute to the volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors and community members who continue to keep the much-loved event alive. Ms Hood, the long-serving secretary of the Dubbo Show Society, was welcomed as the show’s special guest before officially declaring the 2026 Grenfell Show open. “It is both an honour and a privilege to be here today,” Ms Hood said. She acknowledged the Grenfell Show committee, dedicated volunteers, life members, sponsors, exhibitors, competitors, dignitaries and everyone who had worked throughout the year to bring the event together. “A country show simply doesn't happen without countless hours of voluntary effort, and everyone of you should be proud of what you have achieved,” she said. Ms Hood said agricultural shows had been at the heart of rural communities for well over a century, celebrating agriculture, showcasing innovation and excellence, encouraging friendly competition and, most importantly, bringing communities together. “In today's busy world, agricultural shows remain one of the few places where generations come together,” she said. “Children experience farm animals perhaps for the very first time, families reconnect with friends, businesses support local enterprise, and visitors gain a greater appreciation of the people who produce the food and fibre that sustain us all.” She encouraged anyone new to the Grenfell district to become involved with the local show, saying volunteering was a wonderful way to meet people, make lasting friendships and become part of the community. “The Grenfell Show is much more than a two-day event. It reflects the spirit, resilience and generosity of this community,” Ms Hood said. “It demonstrates what can be achieved when people volunteer their time simply because they care about preserving an important tradition for future generations.” Ms Hood also recognised the work undertaken behind the scenes, noting that planning for the next show often begins almost as soon as one event finishes. “Every committee member, steward, volunteer and sponsor contributes to making today possible, often without seeking recognition or thanks,” she said on Saturday. She thanked exhibitors across the livestock, horse, pavilion, arts and crafts, produce, photography and home industries sections, as well as commercial exhibitors, for supporting the local show. She also encouraged young competitors to make the most of the opportunities provided by agricultural shows. “Whether this is your first show or one of many, I encourage you to enjoy every moment,” she said. “Agricultural shows provide opportunities to learn, build confidence, develop friendships and create memories that often last a lifetime.” The Grenfell Show committee also acknowledged the contribution of its sponsors, whose support helps fund the competitions, attractions and activities held throughout the event. Major sponsors for the 2026 Grenfell Show included platinum sponsors B&S Contracting, CCC PARTS Grenfell, Delta Agribusiness ~ Lachlan Fertilizers Rural, Dursley Poll Dorset Stud, Kevin Miller Whitty Lennon & Co and Roccy FM 2LF along with the many other businesses and organisations that supported the show. “Country shows are more important today than ever before,” Ms Hood said. “They remind us of our agricultural heritage while embracing new ideas and technologies. They strengthen local economies, support community organisations and showcase the very best of regional Australia.” Ms Hood congratulated the Grenfell Show Society on another outstanding effort before officially declaring the 2026 Grenfell Show open. “May today's show be a great success, enjoyed by competitors, exhibitors, volunteers and visitors alike,” she added.