Long‑awaited safety improvements at the Mary Gilmore Way rail crossing are now taking shape, with temporary measures being installed as a lead‑in to a fully upgraded active crossing in the future.

The update was provided as part of Council’s Infrastructure Services Report at the April Ordinary Meeting, with councillors welcoming progress after years of concern about near‑miss incidents at the crossing and unfortunately fatalities.

Councillor David Rolls said it was reassuring to finally see visible safety measures being implemented.

“It’s good to see those warning lights now coming through after all the issues we’ve had,” Cr Rolls said.

Mayor Paul Best stressed the importance of the community understanding that the current works are interim measures, while longer‑term solutions are still in the pipeline.

“What’s being put in place at the moment is temporary,” Cr Best said.

“That includes rumble strips and the reduced speed limit. It’s also important to note that trains will now be forced to slow down as part of the traffic management arrangements.”

Cr Best said the measures represent a significant improvement on previous conditions at the crossing, which has been the site of numerous near misses over recent years.

“We’ve had too many near misses out there,” he said.

“It’s great to see Transport recognising there’s a real issue and actually doing something about it.”

The Mayor explained that Mary Gilmore Way is currently ranked 31st on the state priority list for level crossing upgrades, with Transport for NSW undertaking works at 30 higher‑priority crossings first.

“When those 30 crossings are completed, Mary Gilmore Way becomes the top priority,” Cr Best said.

“At that point, we’ll see a proper active crossing installed - with boom gates, warning lights and the full suite of safety infrastructure that we’ve been asking for.”

In the meantime, the temporary safety measures are intended to significantly reduce risk for motorists and train drivers alike, providing an additional layer of protection until the permanent upgrade is delivered.

Cr Best also acknowledged the advocacy of Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke in pushing the issue forward.

“Our local member advocated strongly on our behalf,” he said.

“It’s really good to see that recognised, with Transport responding to those concerns.”

Councillors agreed the progress represents a positive outcome for the community, particularly given the length of time the issue has been raised with authorities.

“It’s a great response and a great result,” Cr Best said.

“The most important thing is improving safety for everyone who uses that crossing.”

Council will continue to liaise with Transport for NSW to ensure the interim measures are maintained and that Mary Gilmore Way remains a priority for full active crossing installation once the current program is completed.