Grenfell Picnic Races have attracted a large field of nominations for this year's annual race meeting despite growing concerns around fuel.

A total of 69 nominations have been received across the six race program giving organisers confidence even if numbers fluctuate in the days leading up to final acceptances.

Grenfell Picnic Races president Danny Kotel said the club's high number of nominations ahead of the Saturday, 11 April meeting has set the stage for a competitive day of country racing.

"We've got a large number of nominations which is really good. It looks as though we could have full fields in most of our races," Danny said.

"If a few drop out, we've still got really good numbers in each race.

"We're starting from a very good position."

However rising fuel costs and availability issues remain a concern, particularly for trainers and visitors travelling long distances to attend the popular country meet.

"A number of people are affected by petrol availability and prices.

"We quite often have people come from a fairly wide area from the South Coast, Sydney and even Victoria so I'm not too sure whether that will have an effect on attendance."

Despite this the nominations list reflects strong local support with trainers expected from Parkes, Forbes, Bathurst, Dubbo, Wagga Wagga and Gundagai.

Trainers from further have also nominated including those from Canberra, Hawkesbury and even Seymour in Victoria.

"It's a pretty big circle of trainers to be bringing their horses to Grenfell."

To help ease access for locals, the club will once again provide a courtesy bus service to and from the racecourse, reducing the need to drive.

"We're hoping local people can make the most of that," Danny said.

"There are also a number of people booked into the caravan park who've said they're coming for the races so we're hoping to see a good crowd."

While final field sizes are not confirmed until later in the week Danny said the club remains cautiously optimistic.

"We'll just have to wait and see over the next few day but we're very encouraged by the response so far.

The Grenfell Picnic Races will be held this Saturday, 11 April with gates opening at 11.30am at the Grenfell Racecourse.