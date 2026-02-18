The Monday following ANZAC Day will be a public holiday in NSW this year and in 2027 following a NSW Government announcement of an public holiday when 25 April falls on a weekend.

This year it is on a Saturday, next year it will be a Sunday, creating a long weekend.

The additional holiday on Monday does not replace ANZAC Day, but reinforces its importance and significance, the NSW Government said in a statement released Sunday.

“ANZAC Day on 25 April is one of the most important and solemn days on our national calendar, and that will not change," NSW Premier Chris Minns said.

“We have a tremendous amount of reverence for ANZAC Day across our communities, especially among our veterans and their families.

“Each year, thousands of families rise before dawn, gather at local memorials, march alongside veterans and reflect on the service and sacrifice that shaped our nation.

“Adding a public holiday when ANZAC Day falls on a weekend will not diminish that tradition. If anything, it is a reminder of its importance and another reason for people to get up, attend a local service and ensure the spirit of remembrance continues to be passed on to the next generation.”

The Returned Services League of NSW says the primary concern is protecting the sanctity and significance of ANZAC Day.

Acting RSL NSW President, Brigadier Vince Williams, CSC (Retd.) welcomed Premier Minn’s assurance that ANZAC Day itself will remain the central focus of national commemoration, observed with the respect and reflection it deserves.

"Having consulted members, RSL NSW does not oppose the introduction of an additional public holiday to create a long weekend when ANZAC Day falls on a Saturday or Sunday, as it does in 2026 and 2027 – and looks forward to continuing to work constructively with the Defence and veteran community and the NSW Government as the trial progresses," Brigadier Williams said.

"Importantly, an additional public holiday Monday will also provide many serving Australian Defence Force personnel who are required to work on ANZAC Day itself with an opportunity to spend quality time with their loved ones."

RSL NSW thanked Mr Minns for constructive engagement with RSL NSW, the wider Defence and veteran community through the discussion.

"ANZAC Day is the most important date in our national calendar. It is a time for Australians to pause and honour the courage, service, and sacrifice of those who have worn the uniform, from the First World War to the men and women serving in our Defence Force today," Brigadier Williams said.

"It is also a day to reflect on the lasting impact of service on veterans and their families.

"The freedoms we enjoy as a nation were earned through sacrifice, and that legacy must always be respected."

Whether or not ANZAC Day creates a long weekend when it next falls on a Saturday or Sunday will be reconsidered under a review of public holidays in NSW to begin in 2027.

NSW already has additional public holiday arrangements for when Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day fall on a weekend.

The government has also raised that NSW has fewer public holidays than all other mainland states and territories.

The review will consider the current number of state-wide public holidays in NSW; whether NSW should have an additional public holiday; whether there should be a permanent change to ANZAC Day public holiday arrangements when Anzac Day falls on a weekend.

Prior to the addition of the ANZAC Day holiday, NSW had 11 public holidays in 2026, compared with 15 in South Australia and the Northern Territory and 14 in Queensland, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory and on par with Tasmania’s 11 public holidays this year.

The review will be informed by community, business, veteran groups and other stakeholder feedback, as well as the economic and social impacts of the additional public holiday in 2026 and 2027.

Minister for Industrial Relations Sophie Cotsis said the number of public holidays was worth examining thoughtfully.

“This review will look at whether the balance is right for workers, families and businesses, and whether there is a case for change going forward," she said.