The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) Southern Zone headquarters added its second storey in Wagga last week to improve flood and storm response capabilities across the Riverina, Hilltops and Central West.

The new addition was constructed offsite utilising modern modular construction methods and in a major step forward for the project, a crane was used to install the new building components.

"I am really excited the NSW Government has been able to support the dedicated NSW SES volunteers and communities in Southern NSW with the facilities they need to manage emergencies in the future," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.

"Southern Zone SES volunteers continue to go above and beyond for their communities, and we want to ensure they have a base with the tools and equipment they need to grow, plan and train for the next disaster so they can continuing providing the highest level of service."

Fit out and further work on the new $5 million facility will continue for a few more months.

Once complete, the faciltiy will house an expanded Incident Control Centre, and a full refurbishment of the current ground floor area, creating a fit for purpose building with improved functionality and enhanced capabilities.

"This project will transform the building, providing a more welcoming and professional space to elevate the experience of our incredible SES members," NSW SES Commissioner Mike Wassing AFSM said.

"The new facility will help our teams reach new heights and face the challenges of the future, with a fresh look, improved capabilities and the same unwavering dedication to the safety of the community."

The headquarter upgrades will have training, planning and parent rooms, as well as space for volunteer training, community engagement, media briefings and flood rescue coordination.

There will also be a purpose built incident operations room for more than 50 personnel, equipped with the latest technology to access emergency operation systems more seamlessly during major incidents such as large floods and storms.

"I am confident that these upgrades will continue to support the Southern Zone in our operational readiness and community engagement efforts for years to come," Mr Wassing said.

NSW SES Southern Zone Commander Chief Superintendent Ben Pickup has said the facility upgrade is much needed.

"With the increasing demand for SES assistance during emergencies, this new facility will ensure our communities are supported in their greatest times of need," he said.

"The NSW SES Southern Zone covers 27 local government areas and has 43 units across eight clusters.

"This includes major river systems like the Lachlan, Murrumbidgee, Upper Murray and Central Murray catchments.

"Investment in facilities like this isn't only investment in the SES, but also an investment in the communities of Southern NSW."