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Sheep races a lifeline for Caragabal

<p>The Caragabal Sheep Races committee were easy to spot this year in their new commemorative shirts. PHOTO: Kasey Pollock</p>\\n
<p>The Caragabal Sheep Races committee were easy to spot this year in their new commemorative shirts. PHOTO: Kasey Pollock</p>\\n

The Caragabal Sheep Races committee were easy to spot this year in their new commemorative shirts. PHOTO: Kasey Pollock

The Caragabal Sheep Races drew 700 people from across the state this year bringing a much needed economic boost to the community
Madeline Blackstock
September 23, 2026 • 04:00

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