Sheep races a lifeline for Caragabal

The Caragabal Sheep Races are proving to be far more than fun family day-out. The annual races have become a financial lifeline for the small community. Around 700 people came through the gates for this year’s races, with visitors travelling from across NSW as well as Victoria and Queensland. For the volunteer-run community, the bumper crowd means more than a successful race day. The money raised helps cover running costs, maintain existing facilities and fund new projects, while also supporting the local P and C and preschool. Event organiser Karen Pollock said the day had been a huge success. “It was our biggest crowd yet and a cracking day, and everyone had a great time,” Karen said. “We raised excellent funds for the community, so everything went perfect.” The final fundraising figure was still being calculated, but Karen said the money raised through the races was critical to the future of the community. The Caragabal Country Club and its facilities are run by volunteers and operate as a not-for-profit organisation, with the sheep races providing an important source of funding to keep them operating. “We have to do it,” Karen said. “The club wouldn’t survive and the facilities that we provide for the community wouldn’t survive without the funds from the sheep races. “It’s the only way that we keep going and keep providing those services and facilities for the community.” The event has become a major fixture on the Caragabal calendar, attracting roughly equal numbers of locals and visitors from further afield. Behind the scenes, race day is a significant community effort. The club has a committee of about 15 people, supported by another 15 to 20 locals who help make the event happen. Some volunteers have been involved since the event began in 2006, helping keep the tradition alive year after year. Karen is one of them, having been involved in 18 of the 19 races held. The event was forced to miss two years, making the annual gathering an even more significant fixture for the community. This year’s larger-than-expected crowd kept volunteers on their toes. There was still plenty of room for fun, with people taking part in the popular Fun in the Field competition. While the fundraising is serious business, Karen said the event was ultimately about bringing people together and giving the community something to celebrate. “We’re just really happy that everyone had a great day,” she said. She also thanked the event’s sponsors, whose support is essential to making the races possible. As the final figures are tallied and the proceeds are put back into local facilities and organisations, this year’s event has once again demonstrated why the sheep races matter so much to Caragabal.