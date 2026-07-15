Mick's Local Bakery co-owner Amber York has more than doubled her fundraising target after the community turned out in force to support her head shave fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Held at Mick's Local Bakery on 27 June, the event attracted a steady stream of supporters with many attending to witness Amber shave her head while others dropped in to make donations and purchase raffle tickets.

Amber said she was overwhelmed by the support shown throughout her fundraising campaign and on the day itself.

"It was good. We had a lot of people hanging around in the shop to witness the shave," she said.

"A lot of people came earlier just to donate money if they couldn't stay and we sold probably around 200 raffle tickets."

The fundraiser also featured a raffle with around 13 prizes donated by local businesses and community members.

As of this week, Amber has raised approximately $2850 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF), well above her original fundraising goal.

"I only set my original goal to $1000 because I know everyone's a bit hard on money at the moment," she said.

"By Friday I'd already met my goal, so I increased it to $1500."

Amber reached her revised online target before the event and received a significant number of cash donations on the day, helping push the total even higher.

The fundraiser was inspired by causes close to Amber's heart, including the loss of a local woman to breast cancer earlier this year and her aunt's successful battle with the disease.

Reflecting on the campaign, Amber said the community's generosity had been one of its highlights.

"The community support was really good," she said.

"I didn't really hit a lot of businesses hard for raffle prizes because there has already been quite a bit of fundraising going on around town.

"But I had a lot of businesses offer prizes without even being asked, which was good."

Amber thanked everyone who contributed, helping transform what began as a $1000 fundraising goal into a result nearing $3000 for breast cancer research.

The funds raised will support the National Breast Cancer Foundation's mission to achieve zero deaths from breast cancer.