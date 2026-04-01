Design work has officially begun on a long-awaited safety upgrade to the Mary Gilmore Way level crossing at Bribbaree, marking a major step forward for a railway crossing that has long been considered one of the region's most dangerous.

Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke said the milestone comes after years of sustained community advocacy.

"For years our community has been pushing for improved safety measures at this crossing," Ms Cooke said.

"It has been the site of multiple serious incidents and has worried drivers for a long time."

The crossing located south of Grenfell, carries fast-moving traffic with a 100km/h approach, frequent heavy freight trains and limited visibility which has contributed to its reputation as a high-risk crossing.

The proposed upgrade will convert the crossing from passive to active with plans to install boom gates, flashing LED lights, warning bells and upgraded signage.

Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison said the upgrade reflects the government's focus on reducing risks on regional roads.

"Level crossing crashes can have devastating consequences for regional communities," she said.

"We are getting on with the work needed to improve safety while also delivering immediate improvements in the short term."

The NSW Government confirmed the design phase is now underway with construction to be fast-tracked once the remaining priority projects under the Regional Level Crossing Upgrade Fund are completed.

In the meantime interim safety improvements will be rolled out.

These include rumble strips on the road approach, enhanced warning signage and investigations into photoluminescent "glow road" line markings to improve night visibility.

Weddin Shire Mayor Paul Best welcomed the announcement acknowledging the persistent efforts of local residents, councils and road users.

"I am extremely pleased to see that further risk mitigation measures are being organised until a permanent solution is delivered," Cr Best said.

"Given the serious risk this crossing presents to both road users and rail operators, seeing this matter being attended to is welcomed. I would also like to thank ARTC and Transport for NSW for working together with council on this to make it safer for our community," Cr Best added.

Transport for NSW will also continue using the radar-activated LED stop sign system installed in 2023.

The solar powered technology detects approaching vehicles and activates flashing lights, which has led to more drivers slowing or stopping at the crossing.

However, Ms Cooke said activating the crossing was the only way to give the community confidence in its safety, with the trial proving to be a “band-aid solution” at this location.

"I want to thank Weddin Council, Hilltops Council and the many locals, farmers and truck drivers who never stopped speaking up," Ms Cooke said.

ARTC director of infrastructure projects Heather Parry said level crossing incidents remain the leading cause of railway related fatalities involving the public.

"ARTC manages more than 1500 level crossing in NSW and we know the risks they can pose, particularly on regional roads," she said.

"Tragically level crossing incidents remain the leading cause of railway-related fatalities involving members of the public.

"Trains cannot stop quicky especially when carrying heavy loads which is why upgrading Mary Gilmore Way from a passive to an active crossing is such an important safety improvement," Ms Parry said.

Designs for the upgrade are expected to be completed by the end of the 2025-26 financial year.

While a construction timeline is yet to be confirmed the project is being jointly funded by Transport for NSW and ARTC.

“There’s still work ahead to see this project delivered, but this is a huge step forward and a sign that safety is finally being taken seriously by the NSW Government,” Ms Cooke said.

“The community can take comfort that this dangerous crossing will finally get the protections it needs in both the short-term and long-term.

"It's about making sure everyone who travels Mary Gilmore Way gets home safely," Ms Cooke added.