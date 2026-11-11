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The paddock everyone's talking about

<p>Ocean 2 Earth held a field day in Grenfell during October.</p>\\n
<p>Ocean 2 Earth held a field day in Grenfell during October.</p>\\n

Ocean 2 Earth held a field day in Grenfell during October.

Farmers get a closer look at Ocean 2 Earth
Madeline Blackstock
November 11, 2026 • 03:00

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