Grenfell's Zach Starr and Heather Walker have been named finalists in this year’s Peter Westblade Scholarship, recognising their commitment to the sheep and wool industry.

Zach and Heather have been commitment to building their knowledge in the industry with each taking a different pathway into the field but sharing a common drive to learn and improve.

For Zach who works on his family's mixed farming operation which runs dual-purpose Merinos from the Pastora bloodline (Peter Westblade's stud which is now run by his son and daughter-in-law) east of Grenfell, a career in the sheep industry wasn't always the plan.

After leaving school he completed a welding apprenticeship, moved to Temora to play footy, moved back home to work at Moxey Farms as a technician in the parlours and then eventually found his way back to the family farm.

It was at the farm where he started discovering his love for sheep.

"I just enjoyed working with animals, the yard work, getting an understanding of how they move, how they like to move and doing it relatively stress-free most of the time and I enjoy working out in the open," Zach said.

The 2026 Peter Westblade Scholarship finalists Heather Walker, Zach Starr, Tom Davey, Miranda McGufficke and Rhihannon Hennessy. PHOTO: Peter Westblade Scholarship

As well as working on the farm Zach also launched his own sheep hoof-trimming contract business eight months ago focusing on an area he believes deserves more attention in modern sheep management.

"It's ignited a bit of a passion about foot health and which is why I applied for the scholarship as well, to further my knowledge and understanding of sheep health in feet.

"I feel like it's a very important part of the sheep, feet touch the ground all the time. If they're not up walking around eating, they're not producing for a farmer."

From his contracting business Zach discovered that foot care in sheep has become a forgotten practice.

"It's something that's been forgotten about in the last 20 or 30 years. I have talked to a lot of farmers and they talk about the 70s and 80s how it was a common practice. They'd spend a couple of weeks a year trimming the feet on sheep.

"I think that may be why it got left alone for a while due to the fact that it became too labour intensive."

Zach was encouraged to apply for the Peter Westblade scholarship off the back of attending one of the Peter Westblade training weekends earlier in the year.

“It was a really good weekend. Hearing from people in the industry and that’s what made me think I’d give it a go.”

If successful, Zach hopes the scholarship will provide him with the opportunity to connect with researchers and producers who are focusing on sheep health, particularly foot care.

"I'm very open to learning a lot more about sheep and meeting more industry leaders," Zach added.

Meanwhile when Heather isn't competing in young judges competitions around the state she is a wool broker with Jemalong Wool in Forbes.

Heather recently competed at the Sydney Royal in the young judges competition placing fourth in the Merino Fleece Young Judges and added a fifth place in the State Meat Breeds Sheep Young Judges.

Her career in the sheep and wool industry started by doing a two-year wool classing course through TAFE after finishing school.

"I was worried about getting into uni so I did a wool classing course and then I ended up getting into uni which I deferred because I was doing TAFE studies.

"I got into teaching and I am slowly doing that on the side, but I've always had a love for sheep and wool."

Because Heather wanted to become a teacher she got involved with the Grenfell Show Society and began competing at young judging competitions where she started building her networks and knowledge in the industry.

"A stepping stone was when I started doing one day at the Forbes saleyard on Tuesdays during the sheep sale and picked up full time work with Forbes Livestock Agency (FLA)."

With her job at FLA she connected with people and was eventually asked why she wasn't working in the wool industry.

"I decided to make that change and make a bit more of a career progression out of what I'm doing and started working at Jemalong Wool."

Heather is keen to strengthen her understanding of production, genetics and the broader industry and said the scholarship would provide valuable hands-on learning experiences.

"I want to gain more of an understanding of what's happening in the industry and what I can share so I'm more confident in the the information that I'm providing growers."

Heather has attended multiple Peter Westblade training weekends over the past few years and has valued the practical, hands-on approach the weekends provide.

“Its not just theory, you’re actually out there learning and putting things into practice.”

Heather also encourages others interested in the industry to get involved.

“It’s a great way to build networks and learn from people who are experienced,” Heather added.

Regardless o the outcome both Grenfell finalists say they are committed to continuing their development within the sheep and wool industry.

The Peter Westblade Scholarship supports young people in the sheep sector through mentoring, training and industry exposure, helping to foster the next generation of agricultural leaders.

Heather and Zach are two of the five finalists for this year’s scholarship with Rhiannon Hennessy of Harden, Miranda McGuffickle of Cooma and Tom Davey of Boorhaman, Victoria also named as finalists.

The recipients of the scholarship will be announced on Saturday, 23 May at the Peter Westblade Scholarship Annual Ball in Wagga Wagga.

Charlie Blomfield of Canowindra will be the guest speaker on the night and you can attend by getting your tickets via https://www.123tix.com.au/events/51834/2026-peter-westblade-scholarship-annual-ball