With the summer conditions continuing across the region the Mid Lachlan Valley Rural Fire Service (RFS) are urging people to be fire safe.

RFS District Manager Superintendent Michael Robinson said they have seen a variety of weather conditions across the Mid Lachlan Valley - which covers the Weddin Parkes, Forbes, and Lachlan Shires, though everyone would have felt the heat over the last week.

While the weather has been quite hot, reaching into the mid 40's, Superintendent Robinson said this went a little longer than expected, however the region saw less wind during the same time which saw fire danger ratings lower.

While the fire danger ratings were lower over the last week, Superintendent Robinson said these ratings do not negate what a potential fire can do in that time.

"A benefit we saw was because those higher temperatures there was less activity being undertaken across the landscape; less vehicle movement, less farming activity, so less potential for a fire to occur," he said.

Superintendent Robinson said the fire ratings don't take into account the potential risk of fire because of external activities.

"On a 45 degree day nobody really wants to be out doing other activities, welding, cutting, driving tractors, driving cars and the like," he said.

However with the lower temperature and increased winds on Sunday, the Mid Lachlan Valley RFS saw a few fires take hold across the district.

Superintendent Robinson said while we have seen some reduced temperatures, we are still within the summer bushfire season and there are still risks.

He said the RFS are reminding people to be vigilant about the activities they undertake and the environment where they undertake these activities in.

"Riding motorbikes, driving cars through dead grass all have the potential to start a fire. When you couple that with wind conditions [and] the reduction of humidity it is obviously of concern," he said.

Over the current bushfire danger period the Mid Lachlan Valley has had a busy season, Superintendent Robinson said, which is based on a fewer things including a drier than average year heading into the danger period.

Superintendent Robinson said they have had several fires of consequence this bushfire danger season they have been working on.

NSW RFS urges everyone to know your fire risk and what you will do if fire threatens. Report all unattended fires to Triple Zero (000).

For those on Facebook, the NSW RFS post updates through social media, on both the NSW Rural Fire Service and NSW Rural Fire Service Mid Lachlan Valley Team pages.

The Hazards Near Me app can be downloaded onto smartphones and devices, or tune into ABC Radio.