The Grenfell Historic, Classic and Modern Car Club's annual Show N Shine has enjoyed its most successful year yet, attracting a record number of vehicles and visitors during the Grenfell Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts.

Held on Sunday, the popular event showcased 102 vehicles, with 65 officially registered entrants, making it the largest Show N Shine in the event's 21 year history.

Grenfell Car Club vice president and events coordinator Noelene Brandt said organisers were thrilled with the turnout.

"It was the biggest one that we've had," Noelene said.

"We were very, very happy with the turnout."

First place in the Modern Classic class was this 2003 Shelby Cobra, burgundy, owned by Mark Liebich of Grenfell.

Nineteen of the 65 officially registered entrants came from Grenfell within the with the rest from 20 other locations including Cowra, Parkes, Forbes, Young, Maimuru, Cudal, Orange, Thuddungra, Wattamondara, Greenethorpe, Millthorpe, Weethallie, West Wyalong, Wagga Wagga, Wollongong, Kaleen, Queanbeyan, Cherrybrook, Pagewood and Sydney Olympic Park.

The best represented car club, excluding Grenfell, was the Lachlan Valley Social Motor Club from Cowra with seven cars.

Perfect weather conditions helped draw crowds throughout the day, while the quality and variety of vehicles on display impressed visitors and enthusiasts alike.

Country-of-Origin Classic (1931 – 1966) British section second palce was this 1930 Riley, cream and red, owned by Martin Galea of Grenfell.

"The cars were beautiful," Noelene said.

Photos of the event shared on the Grenfell Community Page captured the impressive line-up, with Noelene's granddaughter photographing every vehicle on display.

While the stunning cars were a major attraction, Noelene said one of the highlights of the day was seeing so many families enjoying the cars on display together.

"I think the highlight is just seeing so many families out there," she said.

Country-of-Origin Classic (1931 – 1966) American section was first place, 1937 Chev Pick-up, purple, owned by Sheryl Hinde of Grenfell.

"Not just older people, but younger families with their kids in prams. It's the younger generation taking over and keeping it going, and it's really good."

Following this year's record-breaking success, organisers are already looking ahead to next year's Show N Shine.

"We hope for bigger and better every year," Noelene added.

Local results:

In the Country-of-Origin Classic (1931 – 1966) sections

British: Second - 1930 Riley, cream and red, owned by Martin Galea, Grenfell

American: First - 1937 Chev Pick-up, purple, owned by Sheryl Hinde, Grenfell



Modern Classic (1997 to 2026)