We wish to thank this great community of Grenfell for their overwhelming generosity in the support of our hospital and community health monster raffle.

The businesses when asked to assist with prizes never refuse and in fact excelled.

We were able to put together 12 enormous prizes, including a four night stay at a five bedroom house near the beach at Mollymook, to promote which made the raffle very easy to promote and sell the tickets.

The raffle was drawn at the Lions Christmas Carnival on Friday 19 December by our patron Lorraine Ivins.

1st Prize Lisa Eastaway

2nd Prize Vicki Penberthy

3rd Prize Francesca Taylor

4th Prize Cheryl Hartman

5th Prize Lucinda Bryant

6th Prize Greg Hughes

7th Prize Jeff Paulsen

8th Prize Nellie Bryant

9th Prize Julie Wood

10th Prize Sharon Grant

11th Prize Mark Bryant

12th Prize Tracey Logan,

So the incredible generosity of our local community paid off, with 10 of the 12 prizes going to locals and remember every dollar we stays here in Grenfell.

So give yourselves a big pat on the back with approximately $12,000 raised from this annual event.

Twenty of our members met for our Christmas luncheon where we gave a farewell gift to Janice Holland who has been a very valued member of our auxiliary.

We were also excited to have our Zone Representative Kim Jones from Condobolin join us.

We were all saddened to hear of the passing of our secretary Marie Cotter, who served the community for 25 years through the Hospital Auxiliary. Our condolences to her family.