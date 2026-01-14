Deputy Mayor of Weddin Shire Council Colleen Gorman presented Year 1 student, Cooper Stokes with the Citizenship Award.

Quandialla Public School has celebrated the achievements of their students over the 2025 school year during a presentation on Tuesday, 16 December.

During the presentation ceremony Anne Dixon, taught and conducted percussion performances with the whole school. They performed The Liberty Bell, Alley Cat and Baby Elephant Walk.

Quandialla Public School thanked Tom and Margaret Priestley who have had the Bland and Morangerall bus runs for over 30 years.

Members of Quandialla Public School said Tom and Margaret have shown care, commitment and generosity to the school, having taken students to many excursions over the years, and often not charging the school.

Audrey Emmett-Daley was presented wi8th the Rotary International) Award.

The awards presented included:

Infants - Class Book Awards - Primrose Bradley, Marlene Millar. Students: Audrey, Cooper, Luke, Rilee, Oliver, Amelia and Thea.

Primary Class Book Awards - Kate, Alexiah, Macey and Amber.

Citizenship Award (Donated by Weddin Shire Council) - Cooper Stokes. The school said kindness, honesty, responsible are just some of the many traits that make a good citizen of Quandialla Public, and Cooper encapsulates all of those.

Principal's Award: Macey Yerbury.

Rotary International Award - Audrey Emmett-Daley. This award is for Outstanding Application and Perseverance in Literacy and Numeracy.

Quandialla Public School also bid a fond farewell to departing year six students Alexiah Daley and Kate Johnston who graduated in 2025.