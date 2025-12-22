Inland Rail has donated a historic water pipe to the Quandialla Progress Association, preserving a tangible link to the rich railway heritage of the tow.

The standpipe, once connected to the Quandialla Water Tank, was removed to allow clearance for double-stacked freight trains as part of Inland Rail’s infrastructure upgrades.

Recognising its historical significance, Inland Rail worked closely with the Quandialla Progress Association to ensure the pipe could be retained and returned to the community.

Quandialla, founded in 1914 ahead of the arrival of the railway in 1916, grew rapidly into a vital service town for grain production and livestock transport. The water tank and pipe likely served steam locomotives in the early 1900s, making them key artefacts of the town’s development.

The pipe will be installed beside the Quandialla Soldiers Memorial Hall, in front of a community mural and within view of the original water tank. A commemorative sign will accompany the display, sharing the story of Quandialla’s railway legacy.

The Quandialla Progress Association, a volunteer-led group active for over 50 years, continues to champion community spirit and infrastructure improvements for the town.

Malcolm Clark, Inland Rail Project Director, Stockinbingal to Parkes, said at Inland Rail, they are committed to building for the future while honouring the past.

"By donating this historic water pipe to the Quandialla Progress Association, we’re proud to support a community that values its railway heritage," he said.

“Preserving and repurposing materials like this is part of our broader sustainability approach - ensuring that even as we modernise the network, we respect the legacy it leaves behind in regional towns.”

Marlene Taylor, Secretary, Quandialla Progress Association, said the railway was the lifeblood of our district.

"This pipe is more than metal - it’s a part of our history, symbolising our origins and resilience," Ms Taylor said.

“Inland Rail were fantastic to work with and genuinely committed to helping us preserve this piece of our history.”