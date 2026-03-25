Over the past week fuel prices in Grenfell have continued to skyrocket with diesel prices increasing up to 14 to 38 cents and unleaded increasing up to 16 to 47 cents over the past seven days from 17 to 24 March.

Of time of publication (Tuesday) the cheapest diesel in Grenfell was 299.9 cents a litre at Grenfell Local increasing their price 14 cents from last Tuesday's price of 285.9 a litre.

The next best on Tuesday was at South West Fuel with prices now well into $3.

South West Fuel has increased their price 33 cents as they were selling the cheapest diesel in Grenfell last week (Tuesday) at 282.9 a litre, they are now selling at 315.9.

Independent Grenfell has stayed the dearest over the last seven days now selling diesel at 327.9 a litre, up 38 cents from last Tuesday.

Unleaded 91 remains in the mid $2 range with the Grenfell Local going from the third dearest last Tuesday at 233.9 to now the cheapest at the time of publication at 249.9 a litre.

The Metro is also the cheapest at 249.9, up 20 cents from their price last week.

Independent Grenfell were the cheapest for unleaded 91 last Tuesday but have since increased their price up 47 cents and now selling at 259.9 a litre, 10 cents dearer than the Grenfell Local and the Metro unleaded 91 prices.

The dearest is South West Fuel, 275.9 a litre, up 21 cents from their price last Tuesday.

NRMA have reported the average price for regular unleaded fuel in Sydney is 244.3 cents per litre as of Monday afternoon with the average price having risen by 14.6 cents this past week.

The average diesel price in Sydney is 295.8 cents per litre.

NRMA also shared that regional average prices for regular unleaded rose 19 cents per litre while diesel prices rose 27.9 cents per litre over the last week.

They said prices for regular unleaded seem to have flatten out at the moment however how fast prices continue to rise will be dependent on future wholesale price increases.

Average Sydney wholesale prices over the previous week have rose 19.1 cents per litre to 245.2 for regular unleaded and diesel rose 29.9 cents to 297.9 a litre.