Update on man reported missing from Parkes

The body of a 38-year-old man who was reported missing from Parkes has been found.

NSW Police notified media on Friday night.

The man was last seen in Parkes on 5 January and was reported missing to police on Wednesday, 14 January.

Police appealed to the public on Thursday morning to help find him.

Police also seek details on stolen cars

Two cars have been stolen from two addresses in Parkes as Central West Police District turns to the public for more information.

About 4.20am on Monday, January 12 unknown persons have stolen a 2009 Blue Holden Cruze, with the registration BMF61L, from Victoria Street in Parkes.

The vehicle has a faded Hawthorn AFL sticker on the rear driver's side bumper.

Then between 9pm the same day and 5.05am Tuesday, 13 January, a White VP (93) Holden Commodore, with rego DD95TU, was stolen from Fisher Street in Parkes.

If you have any information please contact Parkes Police on 6862 9999, Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Operation focuses on unregistered motor bikes

Operation Salus continues to have an impact in the Central West after being established to target the recent incidents of unregistered motor bikes on roads, streets and parks across Orange, Forbes and Parkes.

Two bikes were seized in the last couple of days in Orange by Orange Police and Traffic and Highway Patrol.

If you have any information concerning unregistered motor bikes on public streets please contact your local police or Crime Stoppers.

Delivery driver robbed in Orange

Police are appealing for information after a delivery driver was robbed in a residential area in Orange on Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old boy parked his vehicle in Richards Place in Orange about 9.15pm, exiting the vehicle as he attempted to retrieve an order from his passenger side.

The teen was approached by two unknown men, who allegedly threatened and demanded cash, keys and his mobile phone.

The two men were wearing hooded jumpers, one of them also wearing a red/green pattern ski mask.

The teen was uninjured and ran for assistance nearby, as the men got into his vehicle and drove from the location.

Later that night, police were alerted to the vehicle doing burnouts on Kurim Avenue and Yvonne Crescent, Orange.

Officers located the car nearby on Nunkeri Place, where a pursuit was initiated after the vehicle failed to stop as directed.

The pursuit was terminated a short time later due to safety concerns.

Police located the vehicle abandoned on South Terrace about 10.45pm and seized it for forensic examination.

An investigation is ongoing and anyone with information, CCTV, mobile phone or dashcam footage in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.