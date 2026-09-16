Poker Run revs up for Grenfell lights

Classic cars, motoring enthusiasts and visitors will come together in Grenfell this weekend for the annual Grenfell Lights Poker Run. Now in its third year, the three-day event is raising funds for the Grow Grenfell Group’s ongoing Grenfell Lights initiative, which aims to transform the historic main street with colourful architectural lighting. Grow Grenfell Group president Jeff Gallimore said the weekend is about more than cars and prizes, it's about creating a tourism attraction and making Grenfell an even better place to live and visit. The group has already illuminated six buildings, with two more planned in the near future. The long-term vision is to have as many as 15 to 20 buildings illuminated along Grenfell’s Main Street. The lights are designed to operate every night from sunset until 9.45pm, using soft pastel colours including purples, greens and blues that change through a programmed display. Jeff said the goal was to create a striking visual experience for visitors arriving in town. “It’s all about what’s going to be the final visual for visitors to town to see the different style lighting on the facades of buildings, especially along the main street,” he said. The Poker Run will play an important role in helping fund the next stage of the project. This year’s event is expected to attract a strong field of vehicles from across the region and beyond, including members of the Bentley Car Club from Sydney, the NSW Mustang Club, the British and European Automobile Club in the Southern Highlands and members from Orange Car Club. There is anticipation that around 40 to 50 vehicles will be part of this year's run. The feature event on Saturday will see vehicles depart the Grenfell Bowling Club at 9.30am for a scenic 200-kilometre journey through Harden, Cootamundra and Wombat before returning to Grenfell. Along the way, drivers will collect five cards, one at each stop, to make up their poker hand. The best hand will take home the $2000 first prize, with $400 going to second place and $100 awarded for the worst possible hand. In total $2500 in prize money is up for grabs. Jeff said the prize pool, which has been donated, should provide plenty of incentive for participants to make the trip to Grenfell. “It’s great prize money,” he said. The weekend will get underway this Friday with a car park-up in the lower end of Grenfell’s Main Street from 5.30pm. The cars will then cruise to the Grenfell Silos Lightshow before heading to the Grenfell Bowling Club for a dinner, quiz night and monster auction from 6.30pm. Anyone can attend the Bowling Club and participate in the quiz and raffle, even if you are not participating in the Poker Run the next day. Saturday morning registrations open from 8am at the Bowling Club, with a light breakfast available before the Poker Run gets underway. Following the afternoon return to Grenfell, vehicles will be on display in Main Street from 3.30pm, giving locals and visitors the chance to admire the impressive collection of classic and performance cars. Saturday night will finish with a dinner and dance at the Bowling Club from 6pm, including the Poker Run prize presentation and live entertainment. Entry to the evening entertainment is free. The weekend will then continue on Sunday with Cars and Coffee at Unwind Cafe from 8am, followed by a 10.30am departure for lunch at Grove Estate Winery in Young. For Jeff, the hope is that the weekend will not only raise much-needed funds but also showcase what Grenfell and the surrounding region have to offer. “It’s just a nice weekend for the town." And if the fundraising target is reached, the reward could soon be visible for everyone to enjoy. “We’re hoping as a consequence of this weekend we can be pleased to then be able to light up at least one more building,” Jeff said. The weekend is proudly presented by the Grenfell Lions Club, with the support of Grow Grenfell Group Inc.