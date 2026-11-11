Wayne invites you to look Below the Canopy

An enduring connection to the Australian bush has inspired Cowra artist Wayne Miles’ latest exhibition, Below the Canopy, now on display at the Grenfell Art Gallery. The exhibition brings together a collection of around 32 paintings, including a series exploring the experience of being beneath the trees and looking towards the forest floor rather than the canopy above. Working entirely in acrylic for the series, Miles uses expressive marks and layered colours to create artworks that have an almost stained-glass appearance, capturing the changing light, tangled branches and textures of the bush. "I just want to pass my enjoyment of being under trees," Wayne said. “The main part of the exhibition is really about my sensation with the floor of the bush more than anything else.” His fascination with the Australian bush stretches back to childhood, when he spent countless hours exploring bushland near his home on the outskirts of Melbourne. "I spent a lot of time as a child, I was born in Melbourne and grew up in a Melbourne suburb, there was bush down the road and I spent a lot of time in there. "I really enjoyed that feeling that the bush is all around you." Miles said he still remembered the feeling of being surrounded by trees and walking across the soft leaf litter, an experience that continues to influence his work. He hopes visitors to the exhibition will connect with the same sense of enjoyment and appreciation for the natural environment that inspires him. “I just hope that the sort of emotional connection I have in the area, I guess, is something they may get that same liking out of,” he said. While Below the Canopy is the central focus, the exhibition also features works exploring other subjects, including a painting of Back Piney Range Road. Wayne has a longstanding connection to Grenfell, with the town providing inspiration for a number of his paintings and being a member of Grenfell Artists himself. He said he was drawn to Grenfell by its history, age and distinctive streetscape, particularly the character of its original main street. “I think it's just a really interesting town,” he said. “It's got so much character, its age and its history. It's a good subject for paintings.” Miles said he was fascinated by the town's older buildings and the way its streetscape offered a glimpse into an earlier time, with images of the original main street bringing to mind a period when horses and drays travelled along the road. His interest in Grenfell began before he knew anyone in the town, having first driven out to explore and paint its streets and buildings. He said his previous exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery was in 2023, and while this latest collection features fewer Grenfell works, the town remains a source of inspiration for his art. Before moving to Cowra Wayne was based in Sydney and has spent close to 50 years developing an extensive artistic career spanning painting, sculpture, digital media and public artworks. Largely self-taught, his interest in art began at a young age after his mother bought him an oil painting set when he was around six or seven. “I can't remember not being in it,” he said. Over the years, his work has been recognised through exhibitions, awards and acquisitive prizes, with pieces held by institutions including the Art Gallery of NSW and regional galleries across the state. He also previously owned and operated an art gallery in Sydney and is now chair of Canowindra Art Gallery, where he remains involved in the regional arts community. Despite retiring from gallery management, Wayne said he had no plans to step away from creating art. Below the Canopy is on exhibition at the Grenfell Art Gallery until 25 November, with visitors invited to experience Wayne's' interpretation of the Australian bush.