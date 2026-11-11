Social media
Home page>News>People and Lifestyle>Wayne invites you to loo...
People and Lifestyle

Wayne invites you to look Below the Canopy

<p>Wayne Miles with one of his Below the Canopy artworks in the Grenfell Art Gallery on opening night. PHOTO: Weddin Mountains Region </p>\\n
<p>Wayne Miles with one of his Below the Canopy artworks in the Grenfell Art Gallery on opening night. PHOTO: Weddin Mountains Region </p>\\n

Wayne Miles with one of his Below the Canopy artworks in the Grenfell Art Gallery on opening night. PHOTO: Weddin Mountains Region

Below the Canopy is on exhibit at the Grenfell Art Gallery until 25 November
Madeline Blackstock
November 11, 2026 • 03:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES