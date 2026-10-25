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Students get uncomfortable for a good cause

<p>The Henry Lawson High School teacher Shannon McDonald alongside 12 students are currently pushing themselves outside their comfort zones during Nedd\\'s Uncomfortable Challenge.</p>\\n
<p>The Henry Lawson High School teacher Shannon McDonald alongside 12 students are currently pushing themselves outside their comfort zones during Nedd\\'s Uncomfortable Challenge.</p>\\n

The Henry Lawson High School teacher Shannon McDonald alongside 12 students are currently pushing themselves outside their comfort zones during Nedd's Uncomfortable Challenge.

Twelve students and two teachers from The Henry Lawson High School have been getting uncomfortable the last six days to raise funds for Mobilise
Madeline Blackstock
October 25, 2026 • 11:23
Updated, October 25, 2026 • 11:31

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