Students get uncomfortable for a good cause

Students and teachers at The Henry Lawson High School are stepping outside their comfort zones to help Australians experiencing homelessness, already raising more than $3000 in six days as part of Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge. Led by teacher Shannon McDonald, the team is among 75 schools participating in the 2026 challenge and has already climbed to seventh place on the school fundraising leaderboard helping fund 103 nights of housing. With their original fundraising target of $2000 already surpassed by day four, the team set their sights on raising $3000 and have smashed that goal too so they are now hoping to raise $4000. On day four they were so close to reaching their new target having raised $2921. Today on day six they have nearly raised $1000 more sitting at $3719. Mr McDonald said the idea began as a personal challenge in the school holidays but when he returned to school he invited students to get involved. “For me personally, swimming is something that's uncomfortable for me and I've wanted to get into it, but I'm a runner,” he said. “I just set the challenge for myself initially, then getting back to school I thought, why not? Let's see if some of these kids would get around it.” The response exceeded his expectations, with 12 students keen to test themselves while supporting Australians experiencing homelessness. The challenge is inspired by Forbes-born Young Australian of the Year Nedd Brockmann, who established the initiative around the idea of doing something difficult for a good cause. Participants choose something uncomfortable to tackle over 10 days, using their efforts to raise funds for Mobilise, a national charity supporting people experiencing homelessness. At The Henry Lawson High School, that has translated into a variety of goals, with students and teachers choosing challenges suited to their individual abilities and interests. Some students are completing 122 sit-ups per day, 122 push-ups per day, 122 push-ups in 10 days, cycling 12.2km per day and a 122km bike ride over 10 days. Some students are also running, jogging or walking 122 laps of the school oval in 10 days, completing 12.2x50m sprints everyday for 10 days and two students are completing 122 points of squash every day. There is also some interesting challenges students have set for themselves with one drinking 1.22L of milk a day as they "really don't like milk" and one student is completing 122 backflips everyday. Mr McDonald is swimming 1.22km a day over the 10 day challenge completing around 24 laps in the Grenfell pool and fellow teacher Carolyn Baker joined in on the challenge setting herself the goal of walking 10,122 steps each day. Every night 122,000 Australians experience homelessness. This is why The Henry Lawson High School's challenges incorporate the number 122, to raise awareness while taking on something uncomfortable. Mr McDonald said the different challenges reflected the fact that what feels uncomfortable varies from person to person. “While one student's doing 122 push-ups over 10 days and another student's doing 122 push-ups a day, I'm glad that they're still doing it because we're all at different levels and that's okay,” he said. “We all have different uncomfortable environments, but it doesn't take away from the fact of how uncomfortable it is to different people.” The physical demands were already being felt on day four, with one student experiencing muscle fatigue while completing their daily laps and pushing through sessions during lunchtime. Another student has found the squash challenge particularly demanding, having committed to a sport they do not usually play. However, Mr McDonald said the students were also enjoying the experience of learning new skills and discovering what they could achieve by pushing beyond their usual routines. He has encouraged participants to find a balance between choosing something genuinely challenging and setting a goal that remains attainable. The experience has also shown the strength of community support, with many getting behind the school's fundraising efforts. “It's been an awesome way of support from the Grenfell community in particular,” Mr McDonald said. “I'm very grateful for that, so we're keen to continue getting the word out and spreading it and supporting what is a really, really important cause.” Now in its third year, Nedd’s Uncomfortable Challenge runs from 19 to 28 October, encouraging Australians to take on something difficult and turn their efforts into practical support for people experiencing homelessness. All funds raised go to Mobilise, which works with more than 50 charity partners nationally. In the Central West, its work includes local partnerships with Veritas House and Uniting in the Central West and Havannah House in Forbes, helping support people and households experiencing homelessness. With their initial fundraising target already behind them, the team is hoping the community will continue to get behind their efforts as they tackle the remaining days. To support The Henry Lawson High School team's fundraising efforts, visit www.neddsuncomfortablechallenge.com/fundraisers/THLHS