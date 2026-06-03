Weddin Landcare is continuing to connect local farmers and communities through its Over the Fence initiative, with the first of six short films released and more set to follow in coming months.

Over the past 12 months, videographer Stuart Walmsley who is originally from Grenfell, has been working closely with six farming families across the Weddin district to create a collection of visual stories highlighting climate-smart agriculture, sustainability and the realities of life on the land.

Weddin Landcare’s Melanie Cooper said the films were part of a broader project designed to encourage farmers to share ideas, experiences and practical solutions.

“We’ve had a videographer filming for nearly 12 months now, creating these visual stories on six local farmers,” Melanie said.

“The project has also included a lot of field days and community events, with a few more still to come, including a bus trip.”

The Over the Fence initiative aims to inform and connect farmers about the challenges and benefits of changing farming practices, while promoting climate-smart agricultural solutions and building a supportive rural community.

Stuart said the films help tell stories that would resonate with farming communities well beyond the Weddin district.

“The stories are locally relevant, but the topics discussed are applicable to producers across Australia,” he said.

“Farming businesses face such a unique set of challenges; often asset-rich, cash-poor operations at the mercy of the elements, market fluctuations and global crises over which they have no control.”

He said farming was also deeply emotional, with family, succession and responsibility to the land all playing significant roles in people’s lives.

“Throw in succession, isolation, debt and the responsibility of feeding the world, and you’ve got some powerful storylines,” Stuart said.

The first completed film features Greenthorpe farmers Graham and Lynne Watt and explores their deep connection to the land, holistic cattle management practices and the challenges facing family farms.

“Rearing cattle is what lights Graham up, and he has perfected a holistic management system over the decades which allows him to produce prime beef while also improving the health of the environment,” Stuart said.

The film also touches on the difficult issue of succession following the loss of the couple’s eldest son Jack in 2024.

Stuart said Graham and Lynne’s openness in sharing their story would resonate strongly with many rural families.

“Sometimes the benefit of connecting with other farmers is purely the comfort of knowing that you’re not alone, and others out there are facing similar challenges,” he said.

Weddin Landcare said the six participating farms each demonstrated different ways of approaching agricultural and environmental challenges.

“There is no silver bullet when it comes to farming and sustainability,” the organisation said.

“These farmers have opened their doors and farm gates to share their stories and we are very thankful to them for being so open and honest about their methods, motivations, challenges and triumphs.”

The project has been supported by the Australian Government through funding from the Climate-Smart Agriculture Program under the Natural Heritage Trust.

Further films and events associated with the “Over the Fence” project will be released over the coming months.

To learn more about the Over the Fence project, head to weddinlandcare.com.au/over-the-fence/ and to view the first film you can head to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wa8_r8NthrI

If this video stirs something in you, make sure you reach out to someone. Services such as Beyond Blue can help, contact 1300 22 4636.