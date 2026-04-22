Margaret Knight has been part of Grenfell's ANZAC Day commemorations for more than four decades but this year her role on the day looks a little different as she will speak at this year's commemorations as this year's special guest.

Margaret's journey of service began in Sydney where she trained as a nurse at Concord Repatriation Hospital.

Working among veterans from the world wars in a strictly run, military style environment, Margaret said she was drawn to the discipline and structure of service life.

"You stood at attention, everything was done properly and I really liked that way of life," Margaret said.

Inspired by her time at the hospital she enlisted in the Women's Royal Australian Air Force in November 1960.

After completing her basic training and a service police course at Point Cook in Victoria she went on to serve in Sydney, South Australia and Melbourne.

Margaret rose to the rank of sergeant during her time in the Air Force with her her final years spent working in field security with the provost marshal in Melbourne.

"I just loved the lifestyle and the discipline."

Her service came to an end in 1965 when she left the Air Force to care for her ill mother and marry, at a time when women were required to resign from service upon marriage.

In 1983 Margaret moved to Grenfell after marrying Alan Knight where she has since become a well-known and respected member of the local RSL.

For more than 40 years she has taken part in ANZAC Day commemorations in Grenfell and for the past 14 years has played a key role behind the scenes.

She has served as chaplain, secretary and welfare support officer with the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch and has helped organise services as well as conduct veterans' funerals.

"It's been a privilege to be involved in honouring our veterans," she said.

The Grenfell RSL invites locals who have served to be part of their ANZAC Day commemorations each year as part of a continued effort to highlight local stories of service.

"Our president has been encouraging local people to speak so the community can hear about those from Grenfell who have served," Margaret said.

While she admits public speaking is not something she naturally enjoys she said she felt it was important to share her story.

"I can only tell what I feel but I hope I can get across the importance of remembering those lives that were lost."

Margaret said one of the most meaningful parts of Grenfell's ANZAC Day commemorations is the early morning pilgrimage to the cemetery where rosemary crosses are placed on the graves of veterans.

"With the cadets and RSL members we go around and make sure each veteran is remembered. That's a real highlight of the day."

She has also welcomed the growing involvement of younger generations, particularly local students who take part in readings and tributes.

"When students get to year 12 they realise many of those who served were their age, 17 or 18. It really brings it home."

For Margaret ANZAC Day is a time to reflect on sacrifice, both of those who served and those who waited at home.

"It's about remembering all those young people who gave their lives so we can enjoy the freedom we have today," Margaret added.