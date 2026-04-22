Eleven-year-old Jack Fanning has been recognised for his tribute to Australia's service men and women, being named a winner in Michael McCormack's ANZAC Day Riverina Electorate Writing Awards.

Jack, a year 6 student at St Joseph's Primary School impressed McCormack with his poem Brave Young Men winning the North Primary School's category with year 6 Gooloogong Public School student Ava Marr taking out highly commended.

Both of their pieces of writing have been published in McCormack's 16th ANZAC Day booklet which is distributed around the Riverina Electorate.

The competition attracted more than 600 entries from nearly 40 schools across the electorate with just 16 pieces of writing selected.

Students submitted writing based off this year's theme, ANZAC Day: Our Past, Present and Future, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Australia's military service.

Jack's poem captures the journey of soldiers from the battlefields to the ANZAC Day marches of today, honouring both those who returned home and those who did not.

It not only reflects the hardship and sacrifice of war but also the friendships, courage and lessons passed down through generations.

Jack said his interest in military history and family connections to war inspired him to enter the competition.

"I am very interested in war and both of my great pops on my dad's side and my great-great pop on my mum's side went to war," he said.

A keen writer from a young age, Jack said storytelling has long been a passion of his.

"I love writing. I have been writing creative stories since kindergarten."

He believes competitions like are important for young people.

"It helps us practice our writing and prepares us for high school or a job as a writer," Jack added.

Jack also recognised that it is important for young people to commemorate ANZAC Day each year to ensure the memories of soldiers aren't forgotten.

As part of this year's ANZAC Day commemorations in Grenfell Jack will read his award winning writing, Brave Young Men, at both the dawn service and the 11am service while proudly wearing the medals of his great pop, John Henry (Jack) Fanning.

Brave Young Men

Soldiers marching amongst each other,

Between barbed wire and poppies.

Dragged through mud and fear,

Brave young men,

Fought to defend and protect our country, our allies and our family.

Soldiers standing in their neat uniforms and their slouch hats.

Soldiers turned veterans, left with battle scars.

They ventured into battle boys, and returned heroes.

Heroes we commemorate every year on ANZAC Day.

Marching down Main with medals and rosemary.

Side by side, remembering all of the pain, loss and tragedy.

Friends trapped in wet trenches.

We remember the ones who served in the War.

On ANZAC Day we gather not just to remember the pain and loss,

But to remember and celebrate our victories, our friendships and our ancestors who guide us along the way.

We remember the joy of those who returned and the sorrow of those who couldn’t.

We remember the sacrifice, the friendship and the lessons learnt.