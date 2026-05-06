When Sarah Apperley isn't competing with her horses she is showing her guinea pigs with recent wins at the Canberra Royal and Goulburn Show.

Sarah has been a registered breeder and exhibitor for nine years but has been surrounded by guinea pigs for much longer.

"I've had guinea pigs since I was a kid. I always had an interested in showing but I didn't have the opportunity to join a club back then," Sarah said.

That changed when a local club formed in the Young area giving her the chance to get involved.

Although that club later folded, Sarah continued with Capital Country Cavy Club and has been actively competing ever since.

The show calendar keeps her busy with around six events each year along with the prestigious national show held in Dubbo which attracts competitors from across Australia.

Her recent results have been particularly impressive.

At Goulburn Sarah's self black guinea pigs dominated winning best self in both the young stick and standard shows.

She followed that up with a standout performance in Canberra where her self black sow claimed best in show.

Her Rex guinea pigs have also been strong performers earning multiple awards across the events including best and reserve coarse coat.

While the wins are rewarding, Sarah said one of her proudest moments came at last year's national show.

"I hadn't been breeding self blacks for very long and I took one to Nationals for her first show," Sarah said.

"She got reserve of breed and then best adult in show. That was pretty special."

Despite her success across several breeds Sarah has a clear favourite.

"Rex guinea pigs are definitely my favourite.

"They're what I started with and they're the ones I focus on the most."

She credits not just a love for the animals but also the strong sense of community within the cavy world for keeping her involved.

"It's the friendships as much as the showing. You meet people from all over Australia and nationals is like a big get-together.

"Everyone shares ideas, catches up and just enjoys the hobby."

Looking ahead Sarah is preparing for upcoming shows including a Mother's Day event in Queensland and the national titles in July.

Sarah is also excited about growing the hobby closer to home with the new Central West Cavy Club based in Orange.

The club is set to host its first show on 9 August featuring standard breeds, pets, food and products.

"We're always looking for more people to get involved.

"It's a great community and a really enjoyable hobby." Sarah added.

For more information you can contact Central West Cavy Club at centralwestcavyclub@gmail.com or capitalcountrycavyclub@gmail.com