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There is creativity in every corner of the Weddin Shire and one of the many that embody that spirit is Grenfell's Robyn Murphy.
As the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts gets underway today, Robyn has reflected on a lifetime of music, storytelling and community involvement that has helped shape the festival for nearly three decades.
A Grenfell resident for 50 years, Robyn has written a number of songs over the years, several of which have been recorded.
Among her best-known works are Ballad of the Weddin Mountains and Mr Lawson, both recorded by Rob Fairbairn during the 1980s.
Robyn said the inspiration for Ballad of the Weddin Mountains came from a familiar sight close to home.
"I wrote it from looking out my back door at the Weddin Mountains," she said.
Her song Mr Lawson was inspired by the life and writings of Australia's legendary bush poet Henry Lawson, whose legacy remains at the heart of the annual festival that bears his name.
While songwriting has been a passion throughout her life, Robyn is also known for her long-standing contribution to the Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts.
Twenty-seven years ago, she started the festival's busking competition, which has since become a popular feature of the event.
Robyn's involvement began after attending the Tamworth Country Music Festival, where people encouraged her to bring a similar busking experience to Grenfell.
For many years, she helped organise and support the competition, watching it grow from humble beginnings.
At its peak, the event attracted up to 30 buskers eager to showcase their musical talents.
Robyn has also remained active in the local music scene through local school talent quest judging and supporting emerging performers across the region.
As another Henry Lawson Festival begins, Robyn's songs and contributions are a reminder of the rich artistic talent that exists throughout the Weddin Shire.
From the inspiration of the Weddin Mountains to the enduring influence of Henry Lawson, her music captures the stories, landscapes and people that make the district unique.
Ballad of the Weddin Mountain
As I look out my back door, I can see
The Weddin Mountain looking back at me
Across the grassy valley, where sheep and cattle graze
And suddenly my mind goes back to the bushranging days
Chorus
How I wish the Weddin Mountain could open up to me
And tell me all the secrets that it's held through history
And I wonder if the Mountain ever cried
Or mourned the day a young bushranger died
Ben Hall and his gang were wild and reckless men
They roamed in hidden places where few have ever been
Driven by misfortune they turned against the law
And plundered from the rich, they say, to help the weak and poor
Ben Hall beat the troopers, strong men of the Crown
It took a friend's betrayal to bring the Outlaw down
And there will be forever a memory tinged with shame
Of the whispered words of treachery that scared the Lachlan Plains
Chorus
How I wish the Weddin Mountain could open up to me
And tell me all the secrets that it's held through history
And I wonder if the Mountain ever cried
Or mourned the day a young bushranger died
Was on a soft and silent early autumn morn
Black tracker Dilly Dargin crept up on poor Ben Hall
So many times before ahead of them he'd fled
But this time as he lay asleep they shot the Outlaw dead
Chorus
Oh I wish the Weddin Mountain could open up to me
And tell me all the secrets that it's held through history
And I wonder if the Mountain ever cried
Or mourned the day
Oh, I wish the Weddin Mountain could open up to me
And tell me all the secrets that it's held through history
And I wonder if the Mountain ever cried
Or mourned the day a young bushranger died
Mr Lawson
Back in 1867 Peter Lawson with his wife came to Grenfell Town in search of gold
From every corner of the world they came to try their hand
And soon the valleys echoed as the miners' shovels rang
The little town was booming as gold fever gripped the land
On a cold, dark, frosty night build up to a storm
By One Mile Creek a baby boy was born
His father was a labourer, his mother had no nurse
But one day he would leave his mark imprinted on this earth
And we'll remember Grenfell as the place of Lawson's birth
He spent little time in school-rooms, he preferred the skies
Teaching came from those who drifted by open
The swaggie and the shearers who he never saw again
And as he grew, he wandere3d with the drovers on the plains
From the Barcoo to the Murray, through drought and flooding rains
Chorus
Won't you tell us all a story Mr Lawson
Won't you tell us all about the days gone by
About Joe Wilson and his mates and the drover's wife, she waits
We could use a real good story, you and I
Yes, we sure could use a story, you and I
As he roamed, he penned the stories and the verse we all hold dear
Became Australia's great Bush Balladeer,
Of those who tell the stories, there are some who will stand tall
The painters and the poets, how the years will hear them call
And our own Henry Lawson, well, he's up there with them all
Chorus
Won't you tell us all a story Mr Lawson
Won't you tell us all about the days gone by
About Joe Wilson and his mates and the drover's wife, she waits
We could use a real good story, you and I
Yes, we sure could use a story, you and I
Won't you tell us all a story Mr Lawson
Won't you tell us all about the days gone by
About Joe Wilson and his mates and the drover's wife, she waits
We could use a real good story, you and I
Yes, we sure could use a story, you and I