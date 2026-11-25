If you have attended an event in Grenfell, chances are you have heard Belinda Day lend her voice to the occasion, but this year’s Remembrance Day service gave her the opportunity to perform something she had written herself. The Eleventh Hour was performed live for the first time at Grenfell’s Remembrance Day Commemorative Service, reflecting on the announcement of the ceasefire and the celebrations that followed the end of the First World War. Rather than focusing solely on the sadness and loss of war, Belinda wanted the song to capture the relief and celebration that followed the announcement of the ceasefire. The song reflects on the moment people received word that the fighting had ended, when bells rang and people took to the streets to celebrate. Belinda said the idea began during a songwriting challenge in which participants were given a word each week and asked to write a song around it. “When the word was eleven, I remember thinking, eleven, eleven, what can I do with eleven?” she said. The idea eventually developed into The Eleventh Hour, with Belinda teaming up with another songwriter she had met at a songwriting retreat to help shape the lyrics. She deliberately sent her collaborator the words without a melody, allowing her to bring her own perspective and experiences to the song. Belinda said she chose to work with someone older than herself would have greater familiarity with stories and accounts of the war passed down through generations. The opening lines of the finished song were written by her collaborator, with Belinda building the music around them. “I didn’t want it to be necessarily a tear-jerker,” she said. “I wanted it to reflect the celebration that took place when the war ended and the relief that everyone felt.” The song is another step in Belinda’s growing connection between songwriting and her involvement in commemorative services. Belinda was made an affiliate member of the Grenfell RSL Sub-Branch earlier this year, something she described as particularly special given her family’s military history. Her grandparents served during the Second World War, with her grandmother serving as a nurse. Belinda said her grandmother’s experiences helped inspire another original song, Women in War, which Belinda sung at the Grenfell ANZAC Day commemorations, which recognises the contribution of nurses, women working in the Land Army and those who remained at home supporting their families during wartime. Having performed at RSL services for many years, Belinda said it was an honour to use music to help commemorate those who served. She said performing at Remembrance Day and ANZAC Day services was different to Vietnam Veterans Day, where she often performs I Was Only 19 for veterans who experienced the conflict themselves. “It’s a very different feeling,” she said. “You can see it affecting the people who were there.” Belinda’s love of singing began when she was about 11, joining a country music club in Tamworth before going on to take part in Australian music competitions and study vocals at university. While studying, she was also part of an a cappella group which travelled to Japan to perform. For Belinda, singing has remained a constant source of enjoyment, while also providing opportunities to keep learning and developing her skills. She said she enjoyed the variety of music, from understanding the technical and physiological aspects of singing to the pleasure of performing a song that might connect with someone in the audience. Songwriting has become another important part of that journey, with each new piece presenting its own creative challenge. Interestingly, Belinda recalled struggling with rhyming words during a poetry exercise at primary school, never imagining she would one day be writing her own songs. Now, she is preparing to release her first original single, Young Minds, which she hopes will be available in January. The song will also feature in Birds of a Feather Sing Together, a show involving nine women performing original music as part of the Tamworth Country Music Festival. The performers play their own instruments and backing, creating the arrangements and harmonies together without a backing band. Belinda hopes to eventually release Women in War and The Eleventh Hour as well. Belinda said she remained grateful for the opportunities to share her music with the community. “It’s just really an honour to be able to perform on those services and to do the anthems,” she said. “I’m just really honoured and grateful for the opportunities.”