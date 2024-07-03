The Panthers travelled to West Wyalong last Saturday for three games of rugby. The old boys opened with the Toothless Panthers taking on the Fumigated Weevils.



After the obligatory pre match drink the game opened at a not so furious pace.



The relatively warm weather was causing dehydration issues for some of the players with several having to come to the sideline to increase their fluid intake. The final score was a draw.

The men were next on the paddock and West Wyalong scored a converted try seven minutes into the game.



George hit back with his own converted try and the score was seven all. West Wyalong then scored another converted try 20 minutes into the game and the half time score was 14-7.



It was then another 40 minutes before another point was scored with the Weevils crossing for an unconverted try to bring the score to 19-7.



They increased their lead with a penalty with four minutes to go. Tim/Jim then crossed the line for the Panthers and George's conversion saw the score at 22-14.



A late penalty to West Wyalong brought the final score to 25-14.

The Pinkies then played a friendly under lights. West Wyalong didn't have sufficient players to field a team so the Pinks lent them a couple of players and played a game of sevens.



Kenzie opened the scoring with an unconverted try to the Pinks, quickly followed by a try to Jas which Helena converted.



The West Wyalong girls crossed the line and Hannah replied with an unconverted try. The half time score was 15-7 to the visitors.



The second half saw the team trade tries with Amber, Jas and Kenzie all scoring tries, and Jas converted her own.



West Wyalong also scored two converted tries and the final score was 32-19 to the Pinks.



It was a good chance for the girls to get some match fitness, as they continue their journey to the finals, still sitting in third place on the ladder.

Next weekend the Panthers take on old rivals Young at home on Friday night.



This is Pacifica night with a hangi, pig on a spit, Islander entertainment and of course fire buckets to keep you warm.



It's going to be a great night of rugby so get down to RB Bembrick field to watch the spectacle.

Share your news



Want to share news, notes, sports news or achievements with the Grenfell and Weddin community?



Get in touch with the Grenfell Record editorial team, we'd love to share your news with our readers.

Journalist Brendan McCool can be contacted by calling 0448 238 254 or by emailing brendan.mccool@midwestmedia.com.au