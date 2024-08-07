The Pink Panthers made their way through to the next round of the finals with a gutsy win over the Young Yabettes 22 points to 20 at Boorowa.



Young opened the scoring with an unconverted try seven minutes into the game. An unconverted try to Amber brought the game back to even at 5 all. Despite great defense by the Pinkies,



Young scored another unconverted try with four minutes remaining in the first half. Right-on half-time Amber scored again and the successful conversion by Amber gave the Pinkies the half time lead 12-10.

Cobar opened the scoring just two minutes into the second half and Grenfell were ahead 17-10. Young were not finished and an unconverted try to the Yabettes brought them back to within 2 points.



Just four minutes later the Yabbettes scored another unconverted try and regained the lead 20-17.



With four minutes left in the half, Jas crossed over for the winning try. Although not converted it was enough to take the Pinkies into the next round.



The girls played great footy and it was a real team effort. Thank you to the supporters who travelled across to Boorowa to support the Pinkies, especially the 3 amigos who scrubbed up alright with pink wigs and ribbons.

Next week the girls return to Boorowa to take on Harden. The winner of this game will play minor premiers Temora, in the big dance on August 17.



Grenfell supporters are encouraged to come and support the Pinkies in their quest for a berth in the grand final.



Deck yourselves out in all things pink and we will see you at Boorowa.